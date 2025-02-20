Ryan Reynolds 'Snubbed Gag' by 'Saturday Night Live' Writers — So He Could 'Change it For His Own About Justin Baldoni at Last Minute'

Wally Feresten, who has been known as "Cue Card Wally" on the iconic program since 1990, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the now-viral joke Reynolds made during the anniversary episode, claiming it was the actor's "idea."

During the segment, SNL vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were trading jokes, as the Parks and Recreation actress suddenly looked into the audience and said: "Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?"

Reynolds then replied: "Why? What have you heard?"

According to Feresten, the star had "pitched" the funny response himself.