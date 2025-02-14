Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's 'Rift Growing' — With Pair 'Warring' Over Promo for Thriller Sequel 'Another Simple Favor'

While fans eagerly await the release of the sequel to Paul Feig’s 2018 hit thriller A Simple Favor, insiders claimed it is unlikely fans see the co-stars together during the press tour.

Promotion for the film is said be "threatened" by the media circus following Lively amid her legal battle with Baldoni.

To make matters worse for the sequel's debut, Lively is said to have done little to try to get ahead of potential disaster at the box office from fallout over her lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.