Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's 'Rift Growing' — With Pair 'Warring' Over Promo for Thriller Sequel 'Another Simple Favor'
Another Hollywood feud is brewing for Blake Lively.
Tension is said to be rising between the Gossip Girl alum and Anna Kendrick due to an alleged clash over the press tour for their upcoming sequel, Another Simple Favor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed Kendrick, 39, wants to distance herself from Lively, 37, amid the It Ends With Us star's ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni.
While fans eagerly await the release of the sequel to Paul Feig’s 2018 hit thriller A Simple Favor, insiders claimed it is unlikely fans see the co-stars together during the press tour.
Promotion for the film is said be "threatened" by the media circus following Lively amid her legal battle with Baldoni.
To make matters worse for the sequel's debut, Lively is said to have done little to try to get ahead of potential disaster at the box office from fallout over her lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.
Sources alleged the Pitch Perfect star has even going to studio execs to discuss how to handle the press tour and if she can "distance herself" from Lively in any way.
An insider said: "These movies are basically all Anna and Blake have in common. They have a working relationship, by no means a close friendship or bond.
"Last-minute talks are underway with execs as Anna would prefer to distance herself from Blake going forward."
According to the source, the alleged "last-minute talks" between Kendrick and studio bosses are drastically different from the original promotion plan for the film.
They explained: "It was originally planned that the two would do much of the promotion together. That's what the studio requested, and Anna and Blake agreed to it.
"But Anna could go it alone over fears she will get caught up in the drama."
Last week, the first poster for Another Simple Favor was released alongside the announcement the film would premiere at SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7.
Lively is expected to attend the premiere, though it may be here only appearance during the promotional tour before the movie hits theaters on May 1.
A second source added: "Beyond this, Anna and the others do not anticipate any deep level of involvement.
"In fact, Anna is prepared to handle the promotion responsibilities alone. She would prefer this because she does not want to have to dodge questions about Blake's lawsuit or have every interview turn into a Lively v Baldoni Q&A session."
They continued: "Although Blake is obligated to promote the film, she retains the autonomy to determine the extent of her involvement beyond SXSW. They are now leaving this up to her to decide."
The source further claimed Lively's recent request for a one-month extension to file her amended complaint against Baldoni was "advantageous" and could serve as a "scape-goat" for avoiding the awkward promotional tour with Kendrick.