Reason Behind Justin Bieber's Spa Trips Revealed — After He's Seen on NYC Streets in Bathrobe Amid Rumors his Marriage to Hailey is Crumbling
Justin Bieber has left fans buzzing – and not for a good reason – due to his latest public outings, one of which had him in just a bathrobe.
The 30-year-old was recently spotted wearing a bathrobe as well as stained Ugg boots while out and about in New York City amid his numerous trips to the spa, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop star has also been visiting spas in Los Angeles as earlier this week he made his way toward The Spa at The West Hollywood EDITION – a chain of lavish five-star "lifestyle" hotels.
And there may be a reason Bieber has been all about this particular spa, as it is known for "oasis-like calm" and "healing techniques."
The Spa is also "the first luxury destination in Los Angeles to weave together wellness, mindfulness and beauty from within," according to their website.
The relaxing spa spot – which charges anywhere from $160 to $720 for their services – also offers the "sanctuary," which includes sound and light treatments as well as self-guided meditations and recovery therapies which aim to "restore the mind and body."
They also have another location in NYC, where Bieber has also been spotted on numerous occasions.
Bieber was previously seen in a bathrobe after visiting the Wall Street Bath, a Russian bath house that features saunas and massage therapy.
The Baby hitmaker seems to be all about stress-free activities these days especially after fans accused Bieber of looking "skeletal" and "strung-out" during his previous outings as rumors his marriage to wife Hailey is hanging by a thread.
Bieber's bizarre and "unacceptable" behavior is said to be pushing Hailey away as a source said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
The source added: "When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."
The pair married in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in 2024.
Another insider claims Hailey, 28, would be going after her husband's huge $300million fortune, as well as seeking custody of their son if they were to part ways.
Not only is Bieber's relationship on his mind, he is also said to be terrified of being dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal chaos. The disgraced music mogul is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges including sex trafficking.
A source said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."
The insider added: "Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."