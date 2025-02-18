Blake Lively 'Openly Breastfed' Son Olin In Front of Justin Baldoni During Meetings — But Actor Claims He 'Averted His Eyes From Her Chest' As $400Million Battle Explodes
Justin Baldoni has insisted he "averted his eyes" away from Blake Lively's chest when she "openly" breastfed her son Olin during meetings while filming It Ends With Us, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the legal battle between the co-stars hits a fever pitch, recent claims suggest Baldoni, 41, was more uncomfortable than the Gossip Girl alum, 37, who has accused him of sexual harassment.
Lively has claimed she felt "flustered" after she allegedly caught Baldoni staring at her chest while she was wearing a low-cut dress – and on another occasion, she claimed he "pressured" her to remove her coat and reveal her lace bra while they were in a crowded bar.
According to her lawsuit, Lively's legal team wrote: "(Baldoni) said 'I think you look sexy' in a tone that made her feel ogled and exposed."
When Lively pushed back and told her co-star she wasn't going for the exposed bra look, Baldoni allegedly quipped back: "I'm sorry I missed the HR meeting."
While Lively's allegations paint Baldoni as being overtly sexual towards his co-star, the It Ends With Us director's legal team has provided conflicting documents and text messages claiming he was actually the one who felt uncomfortable on set.
Baldoni's team went as far as creating a website where they shared a treasure trove of text messages between the co-stars.
He further claimed Lively felt "comfortable" enough to breastfeed her youngest child, Olin, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, in front of him.
His lawyer said: "Lively was so close and comfortable with Baldoni that she freely breastfed in front of him during meetings, including when her husband was present.
"Oftentimes, Lively's baby nurse would come in mid-meeting with Lively's hungry baby, and Lively would breastfeed openly and without hesitation.
"On every occasion, Baldoni averted his eyes from Lively's chest, either maintaining eye contact or looking away."
Baldoni's team further pushed back on Lively's accusations about her co-star not wanting to have an intimacy coordinator on set – and claimed he had actually already hired one.
His lawyers stated in his countersuit: "Although the presence of an intimacy coordinator is not a Screen Actors Guild rule but rather a recommendation, Baldoni was eager to engage one from the start to ensure talent, himself included, felt safe during intimate scenes.
"It was also important to him that the intimacy coordinator be a woman, to help craft sex scenes that would speak to the mostly-female audience of the book, i.e. be written from the 'female gaze.'"
In another instance of Baldoni's team contradicting Lively's claims, they pointed to her accusation that Baldoni "discreetly bit and sucked" her lower lip and "improvised numerous kisses," in addition to whispering, "you smell good."
Lively's lawsuit stated: "Mr. Baldoni insisted on shooting the full scene over and over again, well beyond what would have been required on an ordinary set, and without advance notice or consent."
On Baldoni's website, his lawyers addressed the "improvised" kissing allegation, writing: "It was Lively who refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator to plan out their scenes, putting Baldoni in the awkward position of meeting alone with the intimacy coordinator and later relaying sex scene suggestions and plans to Lively in the intimacy coordinator's absence."