Blake Lively 'Openly Breastfed' Son Olin In Front of Justin Baldoni During Meetings — But Actor Claims He 'Averted His Eyes From Her Chest' As $400Million Battle Explodes

Lively has claimed she felt "flustered" after she allegedly caught Baldoni staring at her chest while she was wearing a low-cut dress – and on another occasion, she claimed he "pressured" her to remove her coat and reveal her lace bra while they were in a crowded bar.

According to her lawsuit, Lively's legal team wrote: "(Baldoni) said 'I think you look sexy' in a tone that made her feel ogled and exposed."

When Lively pushed back and told her co-star she wasn't going for the exposed bra look, Baldoni allegedly quipped back: "I'm sorry I missed the HR meeting."