Nicole Kidman

BREAKING: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's L.A. Mansion Burglarized as Unknown Intruder 'Smashed Window' to Gain Entry Before Being 'Scared Off' By House Staff

breaking news

Kidman and Urban are now the victims of a burglary following a scary incident

Feb. 18 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles home has been burglarized, with the intruder said to have smashed a window in order to gain entry into the residence.

The A-list couple was reportedly not on the premises during the incident, but they can thank a member of their staff for handling it well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

keith urban and nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Urban's Los Angeles mansion was burglarized.

The burglary is said to have occurred over the weekend – however, it is unclear if the suspect had much time to take anything of value as they ran off when a staffer made their way toward them.

At the moment, police have not apprehended the intruder or made any arrests, but an investigation is ongoing.

All this comes as Kidman's rough last couple of months have continued, beginning with the unexpected death of her mother, Janelle, in September.

The Hollywood star has since buried herself into her busy schedule, despite her mom told telling Kidman to "take care of yourself" before she passed.

Kidman said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"

Janelle plea to Kidman has led the actress to spread the word to others.

She said: “I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We’ll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here."

More details to follow...

