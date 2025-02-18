Shakira Spotted in Public for First Time After Frightening Fans By Saying She Was Forced to Cancel Gig Amid Hospitalization For 'Abdominal Issues'

The singer had just embarked on the first leg of her world tour when she was hospitalized with an unspecified abdominal issue.

Shakira has shaken her hips back onstage in Peru on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, a day after she called off a concert there because of a sudden hospitalization .

After the concert, she shared a carousel of photos from the night on her Instagram looking no worse for wear. She added in the caption: "What a beautiful Peruvian audience!! So much love and care you’ve given me!! Eternal thanks! Peru, you are amazing! Love you!!!!"

Shakira made a quick recovery, as the 48-year-old was able to entertain Monday's crowd at Estadio Nacional in Cercado de Lima, Peru.

On Sunday, the Colombian pop star shared with fans she regretted the cancelation, writing in Spanish on her Instagram Stories: "The doctors taking care of me have informed me that I'm not in condition to perform a concert tonight."

She noted that the canceled concert would be rescheduled, and said she was "sad" to have to ax a show so soon into her tour.

"I've been so emotional and excited to meet again with my beloved Peruvian fans. I hope to be better tomorrow and that they discharge me as soon as possible so I'm able to perform the show I've prepared for all of you," she said.

Shakira just kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour last week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It's her first tour in seven years, and comes on the heels of her 12th studio album, which dropped last year.