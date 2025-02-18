Shakira Spotted in Public for First Time After Frightening Fans By Saying She Was Forced to Cancel Gig Amid Hospitalization For 'Abdominal Issues'
Shakira has shaken her hips back onstage in Peru on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, a day after she called off a concert there because of a sudden hospitalization.
The singer had just embarked on the first leg of her world tour when she was hospitalized with an unspecified abdominal issue.
Shakira made a quick recovery, as the 48-year-old was able to entertain Monday's crowd at Estadio Nacional in Cercado de Lima, Peru.
After the concert, she shared a carousel of photos from the night on her Instagram looking no worse for wear. She added in the caption: "What a beautiful Peruvian audience!! So much love and care you’ve given me!! Eternal thanks! Peru, you are amazing! Love you!!!!"
The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker did not even allude to her hospital visit.
On Sunday, the Colombian pop star shared with fans she regretted the cancelation, writing in Spanish on her Instagram Stories: "The doctors taking care of me have informed me that I'm not in condition to perform a concert tonight."
She noted that the canceled concert would be rescheduled, and said she was "sad" to have to ax a show so soon into her tour.
"I've been so emotional and excited to meet again with my beloved Peruvian fans. I hope to be better tomorrow and that they discharge me as soon as possible so I'm able to perform the show I've prepared for all of you," she said.
Shakira just kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour last week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It's her first tour in seven years, and comes on the heels of her 12th studio album, which dropped last year.
Shakira is free to tour Spain once more, after accusations that she failed to pay over $6million in 2018 taxes were dropped last year due to lack of evidence.
The star had previously agreed to pay the Spanish government the entire amount to settle her alleged debt, however, the court agreed that there wasn't enough evidence to "constitute a [criminal] offense against the tax authorities."
It also determined that Shakira made no "intent to defraud" the government. While acknowledging the “irregularities” in her tax return, the court tossed the case. The three-time Grammy winner was said to be relieved with the decision.
Her defense attorney, Pau Molins, said about the news: "[This] put an end to the smear campaign waged by the tax authorities…(and) proves there was never any fraudulent behavior on the part of the singer."
He added Shakira is "completely satisfied that (the court) had acknowledged she had not committed any criminal fraud."
Despite the court victory, Shakira's legal woes in Spain aren't over yet. She must still resolve the dispute over the time she spent in the country in 2011 while dating Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Whenever, Wherever singer claimed she had only lived in Spain for 70 days that year and the threshold for owing taxes is 183 days.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira faced a possible 8-year prison sentence and a three-week trial related to her Spanish tax bills between 2012 and 2014.
Prosecutors charged she defrauded Spanish revenues of over $15million — but Shakira claimed they couldn't be true because she didn't move to the country until 2015.