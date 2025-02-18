Martha Stewart 'Not Holding Back From Dating Younger Men' As She Heads For 84th Birthday: 'She Is Exploring!'
Martha Stewart has all her options open when it comes to finding love.
RadarOnline.com can report the 83-year-old Hollywood icon is "not holding back from dating younger men" as she's ready to jump back into the dating pool.
According to a Closer insider, Stewart, 83, is eagerly enlisting friends and contacts to help her line up some tantalizing options.
The source said: "Martha looks and feels a good 30 years younger than she is.
"She’s very healthy and has put a lot of effort into her appearance. She’s also got confidence by the truckload, so while a lot of women her age would be too insecure to strip off with a young buck, Martha has no qualms about it because she’s still perfectly happy with her body."
But it’s not all about looks for Stewart – she’s seeking a partner who can hold a stimulating conversation.
The insider said: "Conversation is also important to Martha, she wants someone quick-witted that can keep her entertained when they’re not in bed, she’s very clear about that. She looks at someone like Madonna, who’s not afraid to have boyfriends half her age, or less, and gets inspired."
Don’t expect Stewart to flaunt her dating life to the world, though.
The source explained: "She’s likely not going to flaunt them around town, but she is exploring her cougar side. She figures life is all about experiences. Successful men have never had a problem dating women much younger than them, so she sees no reason to hold herself back."
The culinary queen, who was previously married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990, has one daughter, Alexis Stewart, and is a proud grandma to two grandsons.
Stewart recently made waves when she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023, leading to a flood of interest from potential suitors.
She told Entertainment Tonight about her newfound dating prospects: "I’ve gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple."
In November 2024, she didn’t shy away from expressing her desires when appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.
She said: "I don’t care so much about how you’re feeling. I care about what you’re doing — and it’s always been like that. I always care about what are people doing with themselves."
The lifestyle mogul isn't interested in idle men, stating: "It doesn’t interest me so much to know, ‘Oh, how do you feel this second?’ I don’t care actually."
While Stewart looks for love – unfortunately her loyal fans won't be apart of any journey on The Golden Bachelorette.
The lifestyle expert appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in October with her close friend Snoop Dogg.
She told host Andy Cohen that she wouldn’t join the ABC dating show if she was asked because "the guys aren’t hot enough."