Revealed: Miley Cyrus' Brutal Response to Furious Backlash Over Her Sinéad O'Connor Tribute During 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Show

Cyrus shot back with a vicious tweet that included a backhanded slam to fellow starlet Amanda Bynes — who had just been formally diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

That led to a lengthy diatribe from O'Connor, who wrote in an open letter: "Miley… Really? Who the f--- is advising you? Because taking me on is even more f---in’ stupid than behaving like a prostitute and calling it feminism."

"Remove your tweets immediately, or you will hear from my lawyers. I am certain you will be hearing from all manner of mental health advocacy groups also. It is not acceptable to mock any person for having suffered.

O'Connor continued by calling Cyrus the "anti-female" of the music industry and "a danger to women."

The singer slammed: "I am staggered that any 20 yr old woman of the 21st century could behave in such a dangerous and irresponsible manner as to not only send the signal to young women that its ok to act like prostitutes but also to the signal that those who have suffered or do suffer mental health problems are to be mocked and have their opinions invalidated."

The feud seemed to settle down over the years, and shortly after O'Connor's death, shared in her concert special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions): "I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash" to the "Wrecking Ball" video, "but I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before."

She went on to dedicate a song to O'Connor, and paused for a moment of silence for her.