Dying Pope Francis’ Final Hours: Frighteningly Frail Pontiff, 88, Telling Aides he 'Won't Survive' and is 'Bracing for Death' as 88-Year-Old Stricken With Double-Pneumonia Battle

As previously reported, Pope Francis was rushed to the hospital last Friday, where he has since been battling pneumonia in both lungs.

According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the pope's recent tests have revealed the extent of his illness, which requires "a further change in his drug therapy."

While hospitalized, Francis has shown signs of improvement, with Bruni claiming: "He is in stable condition."

The Vatican is reportedly expected to give a new update on the pope’s condition later on Wednesday.