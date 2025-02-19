Dying Pope Francis’ Final Hours: Frighteningly Frail Pontiff, 88, Telling Aides he 'Won't Survive' and is 'Bracing for Death' as 88-Year-Old Stricken With Double-Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis has reportedly told aides he "won't survive" and is "bracing for death" as he battles pneumonia in the hospital.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 88-year-old pontiff is seriously worried about his own condition after it was reported his diagnosis has been complicated by a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which signifies a blend of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.
As previously reported, Pope Francis was rushed to the hospital last Friday, where he has since been battling pneumonia in both lungs.
According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the pope's recent tests have revealed the extent of his illness, which requires "a further change in his drug therapy."
While hospitalized, Francis has shown signs of improvement, with Bruni claiming: "He is in stable condition."
The Vatican is reportedly expected to give a new update on the pope’s condition later on Wednesday.
However, new reports suggest Francis is filled with fear that he is going to soon die and is "tying up loose ends" during his hospital stay.
According to two Politico sources, the 88-year-old has been suffering from "intense pain" and has expressed certainty he won’t overcome this health battle.
One of the insiders claimed Francis is now acting entirely on "doctors’ orders" and was reportedly left "distressed" after being blocked from delivering his regular morning Angelus sermon, which he has rarely missed.
According to the report, the pope resisted going to the hospital at first but "was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican."
Over the years, Francis has dealt with several health issues over the years – including frequent respiratory infections and mobility challenges stemming from bad knees and sciatica nerve pain.
Back in 2021, the pontiff underwent significant surgery to remove 33 centimeters of his colon, followed by another procedure in 2023 to address intestinal scar tissue and an abdominal hernia.
Previously, he faced hospitalization due to pneumonia, leaving just three days after admission, having acknowledged feeling faint prior to being rushed to the hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker DNA Expert Speaks Out After She Doubles Down on Claim She Is Missing Brit Girl —'Not On the Evidence'
Due to his health struggles, the Vatican announced they are canceling events for the upcoming week.
It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been canceled while he recovers from his health struggles.
The churchwide community and global observers continue to express concern over the future implications of Francis’ health struggles.
The impact of his health on the Catholic Church will remain significant, prompting followers to wait for updates in the new few days.
However, Vatican officials remain tight-lipped on specific details regarding his treatment plan.