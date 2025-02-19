'Desperate Duchess' Meghan Markle is Hit With Yet Another 'Plagiarism' Claim As Shop Owner Whose Business Shares 'As Ever' Name Slams her 'Rebrand'

A small business owner named Mark Kolski has spoken out after the former Hollywood actress used the same name as his clothing store.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Wow and Hello. I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand, As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours, there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand.

"We are aware. We are not affiliated.This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl, as a side hobby. It was followed by a pink jumpsuit that quickly became a cult classic.In 2017, As Ever became official, and I started manufacturing."