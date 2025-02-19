'Desperate Duchess' Meghan Markle is Hit With Yet Another 'Plagiarism' Claim As Shop Owner Whose Business Shares 'As Ever' Name Slams her 'Rebrand'
Meghan Markle has been hit with another "plagiarism" claim as a shop owner whose business shares the same name as her "rebrand" rips the former actress.
RadarOnline.com can report the Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed her new lifestyle company name and logo, and it didn't take long for her to receive massive backlash from fans.
A small business owner named Mark Kolski has spoken out after the former Hollywood actress used the same name as his clothing store.
In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Wow and Hello. I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand, As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours, there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand.
"We are aware. We are not affiliated.This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl, as a side hobby. It was followed by a pink jumpsuit that quickly became a cult classic.In 2017, As Ever became official, and I started manufacturing."
He continued: "There are several women and events that were instrumental in the creation of our brand. I want to thank them again. I also want to thank Robert Chauca and his family-run factory.
"Without all of them, As Ever would not exist.It’s 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey. We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and world wide that have supported our venture."
He concluded his message with: "We will continue As Ever, Mark Kolski #asever#asevernyc."
In an interview with The Sun, the 58-year-old admitted he was stunned after Markle's announcement, as his New York-based clothing brand has had the same name for the last seven years.
Kolski revealed he is currently "exploring all possibilities" because he is not changing the name before he added: "I'm a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band. This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.
"Even if I wanted to do something, I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."
Unfortunately for the former Hollywood actress, this isn't the first plagiarism accusation.
After revealing the logo for the rebrand, fans claimed the As Ever design was similar to the Coat of Arms of Porreres in Majorca.
The logo features a palm tree as a nod to the couple’s home in Montecito, while the two hummingbirds – which is allegedly Prince Harry's favorite.
In the memoir, Spare, he revealed after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died, a hummingbird made its way into his house – which he said wrote how he thought it might have been a sign from her.
Markle has yet to make a comment regarding the newest scandals surrounding her business.