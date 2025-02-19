Is Marriage Next for Hugh Jackman? Actor and Lover Sutton Foster Tell Pals They Are 'Committed' to 'Taking Next Steps in Relationship As They Are 'Madly in Love'
Music Man Hugh Jackman could soon be a married man, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the relationship between the actor and his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster heats up.
The two, who met on the stage of The Music Man revival, could be looking to take the next step.
Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, finally went public with their romance last month, as they showed some major PDA while stepping out for a date night in Los Angeles.
An insider described the two as "relieved and happy" to be out in the open. The source told Us Weekly: "It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger."
They added the pair are "madly in love" and are thinking about what comes next: "They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together."
A separate source agreed: "They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together."
Those steps included walking hand in hand in January, and gazing into each other's eyes while grabbing dinner in Santa Monica.
An insider said they were "happier than ever," adding their relationship is a "wonderful next chapter" marked by a "balance of playfulness and genuine admiration."
They also said Jackman was attracted to Foster's "immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature". In return, the Younger star appreciated Jackman's "kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued."
However, don't ask Jackman's ex-wife about "feeling valued." The Wolverine star was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years, welcoming two children along the way.
The two announced their separation in September 2023, writing in a joint statement: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.
"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."
It concluded: "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Despite a seemingly amicable split, RadarOnline.com revealed Furness was reportedly "fuming" over her ex's relationship with Foster.
An insider said: "Deb and Hugh are doing everything they can to keep things amicable, but it's not easy. She feels humiliated. Deb is shocked that Hugh's already moved on.
"This brings her to the conclusion he didn't want to save their marriage, and that's what hurts the most".
The source continued: "Deb isn't going to let anyone make her the victim, but it is a challenge to co-parent with Hugh right now. Any time they need to speak is fraught with tension because Hugh knows her so well."
According to another insider, Foster and Jackman’s relationship was "the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced."
They said: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
Foster was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin for 10 years before filing for divorce in October 2024 – a case that is still unresolved.
The Bunheads alum and Griffin, 53, share an adopted daughter, Emily, born in 2017.
Foster was also previously married to Broadway star Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.