Is Marriage Next for Hugh Jackman? Actor and Lover Sutton Foster Tell Pals They Are 'Committed' to 'Taking Next Steps in Relationship As They Are 'Madly in Love'

Those steps included walking hand in hand in January, and gazing into each other's eyes while grabbing dinner in Santa Monica.

An insider said they were "happier than ever," adding their relationship is a "wonderful next chapter" marked by a "balance of playfulness and genuine admiration."

They also said Jackman was attracted to Foster's "immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature". In return, the Younger star appreciated Jackman's "kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued."

However, don't ask Jackman's ex-wife about "feeling valued." The Wolverine star was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years, welcoming two children along the way.

The two announced their separation in September 2023, writing in a joint statement: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

It concluded: "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."