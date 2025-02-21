'Ugly Betty' Star, 53, ARRESTED in Florida on 'Battery' Charge — With Actor Seen in Disturbing Mugshot Sporting BLACK EYE As He's Accused of Shock Act on Woman in Bar Brawl
Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius has been arrested for battery in Florida – and the actor's disturbing mugshot has been released.
RadarOnline.com can report the ABC actor sported a black eye following an alleged disturbing incident with a woman in a bar brawl.
According to reports, Mabius, 53, was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 in the morning.
The ABC actor allegedly became involved in a brawl with a woman after she was told to leave the bar for being "obnoxious."
The woman reportedly started spitting on people before Mabius allegedly pushed her and another woman to the ground.
According to the report, he allegedly got on top of this second woman, pulled her hair, and ripped a handful from her scalp before they had to be separated.
After police arrived at the scene, Mabius reportedly refused to listen to commands and allegedly walked up behind one of the deputies on the scene – which led to his arrest for battery and resisting without violence.
As seen in his mugshot, the actor appeared to have a black eye on his right side along with some scratches.
According to The Sun, a force spokesperson said: "Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Eric Mabius this morning on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence.
"According to deputies, the incident occurred at The Goat on Lofton Square Ct., where Mabius and a 40-year-old woman were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance.
"Witnesses stated that after the bartender asked the female to leave multiple times, both Mabius and the woman began spitting on several patrons.
"The situation escalated when Mabius allegedly pushed a female victim, knocking her to the ground and pulling out 'fistfuls' of her hair.
"A bystander intervened, pulling Mabius away from the victim."
The spokesperson explained Mabius became "increasingly belligerent," and during the investigation, he "failed to comply with instructions."
The unknown woman involved in the incident declined to press charges against the actor.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement: "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status.
"Our deputies quickly dealt with an uncooperative individual, and we're thankful no one was seriously injured during this unfortunate incident."
Mabius is best known for his role as Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty, which he starred in for all four seasons.
He currently plays Oliver O'Toole in Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise. The franchise follows a group of postal workers who solve mysteries using lost mail.
Mabius has been married to his wife, Ivy Sherman, since 2006, and they have two sons – Maxfield, 18, and Rylan, 16.