'Ugly Betty' Star, 53, ARRESTED in Florida on 'Battery' Charge — With Actor Seen in Disturbing Mugshot Sporting BLACK EYE As He's Accused of Shock Act on Woman in Bar Brawl

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius has been arrested for battery in Florida – and the actor's disturbing mugshot has been released. RadarOnline.com can report the ABC actor sported a black eye following an alleged disturbing incident with a woman in a bar brawl.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Department Mabius, 53, was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Nassau County Jail.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Mabius, 53, was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 in the morning. The ABC actor allegedly became involved in a brawl with a woman after she was told to leave the bar for being "obnoxious." The woman reportedly started spitting on people before Mabius allegedly pushed her and another woman to the ground. According to the report, he allegedly got on top of this second woman, pulled her hair, and ripped a handful from her scalp before they had to be separated.

Article continues below advertisement

After police arrived at the scene, Mabius reportedly refused to listen to commands and allegedly walked up behind one of the deputies on the scene – which led to his arrest for battery and resisting without violence. As seen in his mugshot, the actor appeared to have a black eye on his right side along with some scratches.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Mabius is best known for his role as Daniel Meade on 'Ugly Betty.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Sun, a force spokesperson said: "Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Eric Mabius this morning on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence. "According to deputies, the incident occurred at The Goat on Lofton Square Ct., where Mabius and a 40-year-old woman were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance. "Witnesses stated that after the bartender asked the female to leave multiple times, both Mabius and the woman began spitting on several patrons. "The situation escalated when Mabius allegedly pushed a female victim, knocking her to the ground and pulling out 'fistfuls' of her hair. "A bystander intervened, pulling Mabius away from the victim."

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson explained Mabius became "increasingly belligerent," and during the investigation, he "failed to comply with instructions." The unknown woman involved in the incident declined to press charges against the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC He currently plays Oliver O'Toole in Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement: "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status. "Our deputies quickly dealt with an uncooperative individual, and we're thankful no one was seriously injured during this unfortunate incident."