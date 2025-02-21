EXCLUSIVE: Aging Victoria Beckham 'Riddled With Anxiety' Husband David Beckham is Now 'Too Hot for Her To Handle' — After Suffering DECADES of Brutal Body Hang-Ups

In the advert, the former soccer player, 49, lounges around an apartment before whipping off his pants and heading into the shower naked, as stunned people in surrounding buildings watch him through a window.

Victoria, 50, posted on Instagram: "My boss" – alongside a love heart and wink emoji, before she later gushed online: "So proud of you."

But that did not tell the whole story, according to our source.

They revealed: "As much as she adores flaunting her and David's toned physiques and their love story on Instagram, there’s still this nagging feeling that she can’t shake off.

"I mean, who wouldn’t feel a tad insecure when you know your man is looking ridiculously hot and turning heads everywhere?

"And let’s face it, parading around in a global ad campaign is a whole different ball game from their usual, cozy couple snaps. That really digs up some old insecurities for Vic. She is riddled with insecurity."