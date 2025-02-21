EXCLUSIVE: Aging Victoria Beckham 'Riddled With Anxiety' Husband David Beckham is Now 'Too Hot for Her To Handle' — After Suffering DECADES of Brutal Body Hang-Ups
Soccer icon David Beckham's racy naked pants advert for fashion giant Hugo Boss has left wife Victoria "riddled with anxiety" following his previous antics in allegedly sleeping with his personal assistant.
The pop-star-turned-fashion designer has told pals that former England and Manchester United ace Beckham's jaw-dropping new ad has dredged up waves of insecurity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the advert, the former soccer player, 49, lounges around an apartment before whipping off his pants and heading into the shower naked, as stunned people in surrounding buildings watch him through a window.
Victoria, 50, posted on Instagram: "My boss" – alongside a love heart and wink emoji, before she later gushed online: "So proud of you."
But that did not tell the whole story, according to our source.
They revealed: "As much as she adores flaunting her and David's toned physiques and their love story on Instagram, there’s still this nagging feeling that she can’t shake off.
"I mean, who wouldn’t feel a tad insecure when you know your man is looking ridiculously hot and turning heads everywhere?
"And let’s face it, parading around in a global ad campaign is a whole different ball game from their usual, cozy couple snaps. That really digs up some old insecurities for Vic. She is riddled with insecurity."
The insider went on: "Like a lot of WAGs from her era, she’s had to endure that pesky female fan attention aimed at her handsome hubby, along with all the wild rumors that swirl around.
"It’s enough to make anyone anxious! Seeing David all over again in that pin-up light? Yeah, that’s definitely got Vic feeling a bit rattled.
"She’s really hoping that once she processes her feelings, she’ll feel more comfortable seeing David in his underwear on those massive billboards all over town.
"She wants to be on even footing with him and doesn’t want to feel like she’s falling behind.
"Her friends keep telling her how amazing she looks and insist that she’s being too hard on herself. David thinks the world of her and believes she’s incredibly sexy."
The Beckhams – parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13 – have had their share of ups and downs throughout their 26-year marriage.
Although Beckham has always denied any claims had cheated on his wife, claims of infidelity have plagued them in the past.
In 2004, his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos alleged she had an affair with him, claiming they first slept together in the summer of 2003.
Following Loo’s claims, a further three women said they had also slept with him.
In Becks' hit Netflix documentary, which aired in 2023, his wife addressed the Loos allegations for the first time – admitting: "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."
Our source add the former singer – whose own Netflix documentary will arrive on the streaming service later this year – is now feeling spurred on by his raunchy pants campaign, and could follow in his footsteps with some racy content of her own to "keep him interested."