EXCLUSIVE: How Under-Fire Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are 'Refusing' to Let Her Blockbuster $400Million Legal Fight Against Justin Baldoni 'Tear Their Marriage Apart'

The A-Listers struck the first blow after Blake, 37, sued him in December with claims of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on the set of the hit movie, It Ends With Us.

But Baldoni has accused the power couple of trying to “destroy” him with false allegations and he is after $400m in damages.

A pal of the pair told us: "The Baldoni camp is definitely letting them feel the heat!

"It's got to be super unsettling knowing their pasts are being examined so closely, like really, every little detail is under the microscope.

"And you won't believe it, but Baldoni’s team is leaving absolutely no stone unturned in their relentless mission. Honestly, they are starting to worry that this could end up wrecking their whole reputation."