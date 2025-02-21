Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Under-Fire Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are 'Refusing' to Let Her Blockbuster $400Million Legal Fight Against Justin Baldoni 'Tear Their Marriage Apart'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are 'staying strong' in the face of her increasingly bitter legal fight with Justin Baldoni, right.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have vowed their marriage will not fall victim to Justin Baldoni’s $400million lawsuit.

The Hollywood heavyweights are already feeling the displeasure of pal Taylor Swift after she was dragged into the Tinsletown mud-slinging and they are now determined they won’t buckle under the pressure as a court date is set for next month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blake Lively's image is being torched amid her battle with Justin Baldoni.

The A-Listers struck the first blow after Blake, 37, sued him in December with claims of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on the set of the hit movie, It Ends With Us.

But Baldoni has accused the power couple of trying to “destroy” him with false allegations and he is after $400m in damages.

A pal of the pair told us: "The Baldoni camp is definitely letting them feel the heat!

"It's got to be super unsettling knowing their pasts are being examined so closely, like really, every little detail is under the microscope.

"And you won't believe it, but Baldoni’s team is leaving absolutely no stone unturned in their relentless mission. Honestly, they are starting to worry that this could end up wrecking their whole reputation."

Reynolds' 'Mr Nice' brand is also slowly being laid to waste amid his wife's legal fight.

Lively and Reynolds, 48, are said to be determined her battle – and the PR disaster it is becoming – won’t eat into their marriage.

The stars – who share children James, 10, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and Olin, two – tied the knot back in 2012.

Our insider added: "Things have really taken a toll behind the scenes for Blake and Ryan! Despite all the drama, these two are sticking together like glue, convinced that this tough time will eventually bring them even closer.

"I mean, no one can deny their bond is seriously strong they're all in on this relationship. But let’s be real, they’re totally going through it right now.

"Word on the street is that both of them can’t wait for the day when all of this is behind them and they can finally get back to their normal lives. But honestly, it looks like that day isn't coming anytime soon."

The couple are desperate to keep making things work for the sake of their kids, insiders say.

Baldoni has accused Lively of using Swift, 35, to bully him during a meeting with Reynolds, over changes to It Ends With Us.

Swift reportedly felt like she was being used as an "intimidation tactic" after Baldoni's $400million lawsuit against Lively – filed earlier this month – claimed Swift's presence made him feel pressured to "comply with Blake's direction for the script."

Lively later "threatened" Baldoni by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a string of text messages, referring to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons."

Lively is facing a fortune in legal bills and a career fallout after making her accusations against Baldoni.

In the April 2023 texts, which were included in Baldoni's lawsuit, Lively expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of the film's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.

Baldoni said in court documents Lively's GOT reference felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with her changes or else.

The "unnecessary" comparison was said to be the tipping point for Swift, who had never intended to attend the meeting in the first place – but showed up at Lively's New York penthouse to find it still in progress, and she is now distancing herself from the couple.

