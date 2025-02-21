Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The VERY Raunchy Reason Jessica Simpson is 'Craving Another Night With John Mayer' Revealed – 'She Can't Forget How Incredible the Sex Was!'

Jessica Simpson is said to be after another steamy night with John Mayer.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson and singer John Mayer had a hot and heavy time in her runaround heyday and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the beauty's open to hooking up with the Free Fallin' crooner again in the wake of her crashed marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson.

The 44-year-old songbird announced on January 13 she and Johnson, 45 – dad of her kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 – are ending their nearly 10-year marriage, and according to our source, the pop tart-turned fashion mogul has her sights set on a sizzling reunion with her rock star ex.

"She can't help remembering how incredible the sex was, and now that she's not on the hunt for a husband, she feels like she can handle John's commitment issues," the insider said.

jessica simpson craves night john mayer raunchy reason
Jessica Simpson's ex Nick Lachey, right, is reportedly open to her rekindling her steamy past with John Mayer.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica shared about her on-off romance with the 47-year-old singer but admitted their romance – which began in 2006, shortly after she divorced Nick Lachey, and ended in 2019 – was "unhealthy."

She wrote Mayer was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally" and described their love affair as "manipulative."

jessica simpson craves night john mayer raunchy reason
Simpson's split from husband Eric Johnson has left her reminiscing about her fiery romance with Mayer, sources say.

But now the horny singer's reportedly ready to reignite their red-hot connection.

Meanwhile, Your Body Is a Wonderland hitmaker Mayer is rumored to be dating Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, 25 – but a source insisted it's "nothing serious."

Our source said about how it would be perfect if he rekindled things with Simpson: "John's trying to transition from pop prince and rock god into a true kingmaker and tastemaker in the Clive Davis mold.

"Who better to be by his side during that transition than Jessica, who is already a mogul in her own right?

"The timing here is perfect."

