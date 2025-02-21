EXCLUSIVE: Austin Butler 'Being Turned into Sleazy Hollywood Playboy Bachelor By Bed-Hopping Pal Leonardo DiCaprio' – After He Dumped Young Model Girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Hunky Austin Butler is taking sleazy cues from his bachelor mentor Leonardo DiCaprio by dumping model Kaia Gerber and diving into the sea of women swimming his way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-nominated Elvis actor, 33, seemed to have a burning love for the 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber.
But sources tell us the Dune actor kicked Gerber to the curb after three years so he could play the field – just like lothario Leo.
"Austin KNOWS he's the It Guy in Hollywood and he plans to take advantage of that," an insider told us.
Sources added Butler is leaning on his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar DiCaprio – Tinseltown's love 'em and Leave 'em poster boy – for advice on how to handle hot women.
"Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps," our insider added. "Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship – but are happy to bask in his stardom for a while."
According to the source, Butler, who also consults 50-year-old Titanic star DiCaprio about roles, sank his relationship with Gerber after the cover girl and her parents pressured him to make a commitment – and Leo warned him about getting boxed into corners.
Our insider added: "Austin is sorry he hurt her, but he wants to let Leo guide him through the spoils of stardom – and Leo's happy to have a playboy protégé."