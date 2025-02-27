Elon Musk Assassination 'Instigator' Faces Swift Justice Over Her Shocking Calls For 'First Buddy' to Be Wiped off Face of Earth — And Brags About Dodging Tax For 8 YEARS

U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Ed Martin vowed to pursue charges against Sarah C. Roberts following her viral video.

An influencer who called for the assassination of Elon Musk – and then bragged about not paying taxes for eight years – has caught the attention of the Justice Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

TikToker Sarah C. Roberts made a throat slashing motion as she called for Musk to be killed.

While Roberts' social media accounts have since been deactivated, her video has continued to circulate online – and was shared by right-wing influencer LibsofTikTok, who has 4.3 million followers on X.

LibsofTikTok captioned the video: "TikToker who admits she hasn't filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi."

In a follow-up post, the conservative account boasted about Roberts now being the subject of an investigation, writing: "BREAKING: U.S. Attorney Ed Martin just announced an investigation into this tiktoker who called to assassinate Elon."