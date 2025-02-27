Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Assassination 'Instigator' Faces Swift Justice Over Her Shocking Calls For 'First Buddy' to Be Wiped off Face of Earth — And Brags About Dodging Tax For 8 YEARS

Split photo of Elon Musk, Sarah C. Roberts
Source: MEGA; @LIBSOFTIKTOK/X

A TikTok influencer is under investigation for calling for the assassination of Elon Musk.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An influencer who called for the assassination of Elon Musk – and then bragged about not paying taxes for eight years – has caught the attention of the Justice Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Ed Martin vowed to pursue charges against Sarah C. Roberts following her viral video.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok user faces investigation for calling for elon musks assassination
Source: @LIBSOFTIKTOK/X

TikToker Sarah C. Roberts made a throat slashing motion as she called for Musk to be killed.

Article continues below advertisement

While Roberts' social media accounts have since been deactivated, her video has continued to circulate online – and was shared by right-wing influencer LibsofTikTok, who has 4.3 million followers on X.

LibsofTikTok captioned the video: "TikToker who admits she hasn't filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi."

In a follow-up post, the conservative account boasted about Roberts now being the subject of an investigation, writing: "BREAKING: U.S. Attorney Ed Martin just announced an investigation into this tiktoker who called to assassinate Elon."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LIBSOFTIKTOK/X

Roberts deactivated her account after her video went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Roberts said in her since-deleted video: "I promised myself I would avoid the news, but obviously, I haven't. Here's my one thought – I have many thoughts – Elon Musk."

After mentioning the tech CEO, who has joined the Trump administration as a White House advisor and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Roberts made a throat slashing motion.

She continued: "We need to X him. And by X, I mean formally known as assassination."

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok user faces investigation for calling for elon musks assassination
Source: MEGA

Musk re-shared the video and tagged U.S. attorney Ed Martin..

Article continues below advertisement

The influencer then began to speak in a whisper as she addressed the FBI, claiming the department would never come after her.

She added: "Arrest me. You don't have enough people to even investigate me at this point. I haven't filed my taxes in like... eight years and yet no one's come for me.

"So I'm going to f------ say it. Let's assassinate some motherf-----"

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok user faces investigation for calling for elon musks assassination
Source: MEGA

Musk has sparked protests and outrage from citizens over his work at DOGE.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Luigi Mangione

EXCLUSIVE: CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Sparks Warning From His Defense Over Flood of Photos Being Sent to World's Latest 'Hot Con'

Split photo of Virgin Hotels, Police

EXCLUSIVE: Former Employee Sues Virgin Hotels Over Workplace Negligence That 'Led to Attempted Murder'

Article continues below advertisement

Musk also raised alarm over Roberts video and wrote on X: "Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud."

The Tesla founder also tagged Martin in his post.

The U.S. Attorney later reposted LibsofTikTok's X post, adding: "Duly noted.

"Thx for letting us know. We'll put you in the system. Talk soon, M'am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw."

Since becoming the president's so-called "first buddy," Musk has sparked fury online after DOGE gutted government agencies, including firing thousands of federal employees.

Citizens have taken to social media to express concerns over non-elected official Musk's increasing level of involvement at the White House, including holding a press conference from the Oval Office.

Musk's authority in the Trump administration has also sparked outrage at town halls across the country, with citizens raising alarm to elected officials over mass firings and potential cuts to federal programs including Medicare and Medicaid.

Additional protests, including a "Nobody Elected Elon" rally in Washington D.C., have also been organized.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.