Elon Musk Assassination 'Instigator' Faces Swift Justice Over Her Shocking Calls For 'First Buddy' to Be Wiped off Face of Earth — And Brags About Dodging Tax For 8 YEARS
An influencer who called for the assassination of Elon Musk – and then bragged about not paying taxes for eight years – has caught the attention of the Justice Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Ed Martin vowed to pursue charges against Sarah C. Roberts following her viral video.
While Roberts' social media accounts have since been deactivated, her video has continued to circulate online – and was shared by right-wing influencer LibsofTikTok, who has 4.3 million followers on X.
LibsofTikTok captioned the video: "TikToker who admits she hasn't filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi."
In a follow-up post, the conservative account boasted about Roberts now being the subject of an investigation, writing: "BREAKING: U.S. Attorney Ed Martin just announced an investigation into this tiktoker who called to assassinate Elon."
Roberts said in her since-deleted video: "I promised myself I would avoid the news, but obviously, I haven't. Here's my one thought – I have many thoughts – Elon Musk."
After mentioning the tech CEO, who has joined the Trump administration as a White House advisor and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Roberts made a throat slashing motion.
She continued: "We need to X him. And by X, I mean formally known as assassination."
The influencer then began to speak in a whisper as she addressed the FBI, claiming the department would never come after her.
She added: "Arrest me. You don't have enough people to even investigate me at this point. I haven't filed my taxes in like... eight years and yet no one's come for me.
"So I'm going to f------ say it. Let's assassinate some motherf-----"
Musk also raised alarm over Roberts video and wrote on X: "Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud."
The Tesla founder also tagged Martin in his post.
The U.S. Attorney later reposted LibsofTikTok's X post, adding: "Duly noted.
"Thx for letting us know. We'll put you in the system. Talk soon, M'am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw."
Since becoming the president's so-called "first buddy," Musk has sparked fury online after DOGE gutted government agencies, including firing thousands of federal employees.
Citizens have taken to social media to express concerns over non-elected official Musk's increasing level of involvement at the White House, including holding a press conference from the Oval Office.
Musk's authority in the Trump administration has also sparked outrage at town halls across the country, with citizens raising alarm to elected officials over mass firings and potential cuts to federal programs including Medicare and Medicaid.
Additional protests, including a "Nobody Elected Elon" rally in Washington D.C., have also been organized.