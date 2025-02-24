White House War! Trump's New Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard at Center of Power Struggle With The Don's 'First Buddy' Elon Musk Over His Brutal DOGE Email Demands

Musk's email ordered workers to reply to the message with five bullets detailing all of their accomplishments at work in the past week and to cc in their manager.

Gabbard, the new Director of National Intelligence, sent a blunt message to officials in her department about DOGE's request.

"Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email," read the message from the former Hawaii congresswoman.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Department of Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem have also told employees to disregard the order.