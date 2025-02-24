Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Elon Musk

White House War! Trump's New Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard at Center of Power Struggle With The Don's 'First Buddy' Elon Musk Over His Brutal DOGE Email Demands

Split photo of Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

New Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard has become the latest senior White House official to snub request from Elon Musk.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tulsi Gabbard has joined the growing ranks of senior officials at odds with Elon Musk over his DOGE email demands.

RadarOnline.com can reveal President Donald Trump's newly-installed intelligence chief told her staff to ignore the request from Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to email five of their accomplishments last week.

She joins FBI director Kash Patel in defying Musk's instruction.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gabbard told her staff not to respond to Musk's request due to the 'sensitive and classified nature of our work.'

Article continues below advertisement

Musk's email ordered workers to reply to the message with five bullets detailing all of their accomplishments at work in the past week and to cc in their manager.

Gabbard, the new Director of National Intelligence, sent a blunt message to officials in her department about DOGE's request.

"Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email," read the message from the former Hawaii congresswoman.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Department of Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem have also told employees to disregard the order.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

FBI director Kash Patel made it clear the FBI 'is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Tesla founder claimed on Sunday he was eager "to see who had a pulse and two working neurons" amid claims some government employees are barely working or checking their emails.

Patel made the biggest show in defying Musk, making it clear the FBI "is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures."

"When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Musk said he was eager "to see who had a pulse and two working neurons" among government employees.

Article continues below advertisement

Patel's interference is one of his first moves as the new head of the FBI, offering a glimpse at potential rifts within the MAGA world as Musk continues tearing apart the federal government.

When he sent the original email earlier Saturday, Musk also took to his X platform to threaten any employees that do not reply to him with termination.

It remains to be seen if Musk will attempt to make good on his threat to fire any FBI agents that follow Patel's guidelines, pitting the two Trump insiders against each other. The FBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk's email to all federal agents demanding they detail their work weeks to him came after Trump ordered him to be "more aggressive" with his cost-cutting measures.

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," he wrote on X

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," the Space X founder added.

It is unclear if this threat could be upheld legally or if it violates U.S. labor laws.

DOGE has cut tens of billion dollars from the federal budget in its first month in power, starkly dividing opinions in Washington as some praise the cost-cutting measures while others argue the widespread cuts have also impacted needed work.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump WAS Recruited as a Russian Spy in 1987: Ex-KGB Officer Makes Wild Allegation… and Even Claims Prez’s Coded Alias Was 'Krasnov'

Split image of George Clooney, Joe Biden

George Clooney Reveals Astonishing Moment Joe Biden Lost His Support After Actor Was Blamed for Donald Trump Seizing Power Again

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Gabbard was sworn into her new role as Intelligence Chief earlier this month by Trump at the White House.

While some have fumed over some cuts, including firing a number of Department of Energy workers that oversee America's nuclear arsenal, which Trump quickly reversed, MAGA Republicans say other funding was a huge waste.

In one of the most shocking announcements, DOGE said last week that it has cut at least $1.9billion of misplaced funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and said former President Joe Biden's administration was to blame.

"These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed," DOGE wrote in a post to X, adding that the funds were lost in the first place due to a "broken process."

The department added: "The funds are now available for other use by the Treasury."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.