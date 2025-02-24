How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick, 31, Is Following in His A-List Dad's Footsteps By Stripping Fully Naked for Raunchy Role As He Plays 'Despicable Douche Obsessed With Penis'

In episode two of comedy drama White Lotus, which aired on Sunday, Patrick's character Saxon reveals more of his incestuous intentions toward his brother and sister Lochlan and Piper (played by Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook), who join him on the retreat in Thailand alongside their prescription drug addict mom, Victoria (portrayed by Parker Posey.)

Patrick says of his character: "Saxon is a douche who leads with his penis. He is despicable and outrageous."

And the rising star admits he wasn’t originally told he would have to go naked for the part.

He explained: "You do the auditions but don't see the full script so you don’t have all the details – then when you sign on they ask, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?'