How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick, 31, Is Following in His A-List Dad's Footsteps By Stripping Fully Naked for Raunchy Role As He Plays 'Despicable Douche Obsessed With Penis'
Patrick Schwarzenegger has followed in his father's footsteps by filming a raunchy nude scene – and bulked up for the raunchy role just like his dad did with his obsessive iron pumping.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 31, strips totally naked for his role in HBO series The White Lotus, in which he plays the sex-obsessed wayward son of businessman Timothy Ratliff, played by Jason Isaacs, from the Deep South.
Patrick's X-rated role comes 34 years after his legendary actor dad Arnold, now 77, went nude in a scene that featured in 1991 blockbuster Terminator 2 when the former bodybuilding champ is seen walking naked into a rough bar and telling a biker: "I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle."
Asked about his son going naked on camera in series three of The White Lotus, Arnie said: "I could claim to be surprised he has a nude scene.
"But the apple doesn't seem to fall far from the tree."
In episode two of comedy drama White Lotus, which aired on Sunday, Patrick's character Saxon reveals more of his incestuous intentions toward his brother and sister Lochlan and Piper (played by Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook), who join him on the retreat in Thailand alongside their prescription drug addict mom, Victoria (portrayed by Parker Posey.)
Patrick says of his character: "Saxon is a douche who leads with his penis. He is despicable and outrageous."
And the rising star admits he wasn’t originally told he would have to go naked for the part.
He explained: "You do the auditions but don't see the full script so you don’t have all the details – then when you sign on they ask, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?'
"At the end of the day, this character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world.
"He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he’s going to flirt with them, whether it’s a mom or a 22-year-old."
In order to get in shape for the role, Patrick bulked up — but received a telling off from director Mike White for hitting the gym too hard during filming in Asia.
He said: "If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size.
"Mike was, like, 'Dude, you've got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work.'"
Now engaged to model Abby Champion, 27, Patrick — who has previously been linked to both Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift — is the son of former California Governor Arnie and his ex-wife Maria Shriver, 69.
Despite the break-up of his parents' marriage after Arnie admitted fathering a child with the family's house-maid, Patrick is close to his dad.
They often train together in the gym.
Patrick’s proud dad and mom Maria were on the red carpet for the show's L.A. premiere earlier this month.
Patrick says: "There are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is.
"They're not seeing that I've had ten years of acting classes, worked on my characters for hours on end — or the hundreds of rejected auditions I've been on.
"Of course, it's frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, 'I wish I didn't have my last name.'
"But that's a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone.
"I'm very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they've instilled in me."