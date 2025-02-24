Inside 75-Year-Old Richard Gere's All-New Life in Spain With Wife Alejandra Silva: 'He Wanted to Be Closer to Her Family As He Gets Older'
Richard Gere has adopted quickly to his new life outside the U.S. and away from the current political climate, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Pretty Woman star seems to be having a pretty good time since ditching the country for a life in Spain with his native wife Alejandra Silva and their two children.
In November, Gere, 75, and his family moved to Madrid, after selling their New Canaan, Connecticut, home. Silva, 42, is originally from from La Coruña in the northeast part of the country.
The big move was driven by a desire to be closer to Silva's relatives and, he told Vanity Fair Spain last year, to allow their two children, Alexander, six, and James, four, to experience the culture.
He said at the time: "(Alejandra) was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."
Gere pointed out he was especially looking for what he called a "great adventure" as he had never lived full-time outside of the United States.
The actor and activist is a staunch Democrat, and has not been silent about sharing his displeasure with a second Donald Trump presidential term.
He recently expressed: "We have unfortunately elected officials that don't inspire us in the way we want to be inspired. We're in a very dark place in America."
But insiders told RadarOnline.com the move had nothing to do with politics or Trump 2.0: "The move was planned long before the election, and he insists it has nothing to do with Trump – he's doing this for his wife.
"She lived with him in the States for many years, and now it's his turn to support her."
Gere hasn't said goodbye completely to his home country, and is said to still own a country home in New York. He's still working as well, appearing last year in new films Oh, Canada and Longing. The Oscar winner also made his small scree debut in the George Clooney executive-produced TV series The Agency.
Since his move, the Runaway Bride star has found new popularity in his new country, and was recently honored at Spain's Goya Awards with a lifetime achievement award.
Gere was personally on hand to accept the prize, telling the audience: "It's a privilege to be here in the land of my wife and my family." Before jokingly adding: "Alejandra deserves her own award for putting up with me."
The movie icon met Silva in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares a son, Homer.
In 2018, Gere tied the knot with Silva. The couple has since kept their relationship offline, only sharing sweet messages about one another on special occasions.
For Gere’s 75th birthday in August, Silva posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram with a photo of the two dressed in black tie attire.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," she captioned the gushing post. "After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.
"You make my life better in every way, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and happiness together."