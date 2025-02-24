Inside 75-Year-Old Richard Gere's All-New Life in Spain With Wife Alejandra Silva: 'He Wanted to Be Closer to Her Family As He Gets Older'

In November, Gere, 75, and his family moved to Madrid, after selling their New Canaan, Connecticut, home. Silva, 42, is originally from from La Coruña in the northeast part of the country.

The big move was driven by a desire to be closer to Silva's relatives and, he told Vanity Fair Spain last year, to allow their two children, Alexander, six, and James, four, to experience the culture.

He said at the time: "(Alejandra) was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

Gere pointed out he was especially looking for what he called a "great adventure" as he had never lived full-time outside of the United States.