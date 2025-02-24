Fans Share Shock and Health Fear Theories at 'Parade of Skeleton Celebs' Who Flaunted Ultra-Skinny Frames at SAG Awards: 'Hollywood's Ozempic Obsession is Eating Them Alive!'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the sight of stars including Ariana Grande , Selena Gomez and Demi Moore looking like "walking skeletons" sent social media into a frenzy with a combination of utter shock at their gaunt appearances and fears over Tinsel Town's ongoing obsession with weigh loss 'miracle drug' Ozempic .

Hollywood's finest flaunting their super-skinny figures on the red carpet became the major talking point at this year's SAG Awards — rather than the actual gongs.

Proud Ozempic user Kathy Bates, 76, also showed off her slender frame at the L.A. bash, while Brooke Shields , 59, and Georgina Chapman , 48, also made bold entrances while appearing noticeably more svelte.

"That’s all everybody was talking about, nobody will remember who won anything — the red carpet received all the attention.

A showbiz source told RadarOnline.com : "Never before has an award show been so overshadowed by skinny celebs.

Georgina Chapman and Brooke Shields were part of the 'skeleton parade' at the SAG Awards which sparked a frenzy on social media – with the pair so skinny their veins were seen popping out.

According to friends of the pin-thin actress, who lost out to Zoe Saldaña , 46, in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category, there is concern her non-stop schedule is taking a toll on her health.

Wicked star Grande, 31, continues to provoke the most attention in regards to her skinny frame.

One wrote online: "Why is my first thought, they all look really unhealthy," while another critic referred to the potential eyesight reduction side effect of Ozempic by sneering: "How long until one of them goes blind?"

Some social media users joked the term SAG now sums up the amount of loose skin hanging off the A-listers since taking the weight loss jab.

Kathy Bates has admitted taking Ozempic – unlike many A-listers at the bash who have kept their weight-loss methods secret.

A former work colleague said: "It's physically so demanding.

"I don't even think your body knows when it needs to eat. You're sleeping when you're supposed to be up, and you're up when you’re supposed to be sleeping.

"Between that, and the fashion women deal with – the hair, the makeup, and the nails – it's nonstop running. It's superhuman."

They added: "It's just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health — it's that much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically.

"That kind of tough schedule means, You always have to be on. You have to really be measured about what you say, you always have to be thinking, 'If I say this, is it going to come out like this?' Your brain is nonstop working."