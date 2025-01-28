Your tip
Kathy Bates' Alarming Weight Loss Sparks Misery For Friends and Family: 'She Looks Like She's at Death's Door!'

Kathy Bates has undergone huge weight loss.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 6:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kathy Bates has dangerously shrunk to a bag of bones – leaving fans alarmed, said sources, who confide that TV's new Matlock has dumped a ton of weight and become obsessed with being skinny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources added friends are begging the 76-year-old star of such hit flicks as Misery and Adam Sandler's Waterboy to stop dieting to extremes and start snacking again instead.

"People are worried she's gone past the point of being healthy," an insider said.

Bates' dramatic weight loss has friends worried she's gone too far with her diet regime.

"She doesn't look good – she's dumped a ton of weight and she's gaunt. She's shaky at times and seems kind of out of it, quite frankly."

Known for her plumpish physique in such movie classics as Fried Green Tomatoes, Bates revealed her type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2017 prompted her to lose a whopping 100 pounds by changing her diet and lifestyle – dropping the final 20lbs with the help of weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"You know, they always say: 'Oh, you don't have enough willpower,'" she said. "I just changed that word to determination. It was my choice.

Friends of Bates fear her extreme dieting is unhealthy, describing her as 'gaunt and shaky.'

"There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But... this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic."

According to our source, Kathy's loved ones fear she has turned weight loss into an obsession.

"She's losing too much now," the insider added. "By all accounts, she's not eating the right nutrients and what she is eating is not enough.

Bates has shed more than 100lbs.

"Her eating is practically nonexistent. It's wonderful that she lost weight and changed her lifestyle after her diabetes diagnosis – that would scare anybody into action – but she still looks fragile.

"Her friends are worried she's putting herself in a precarious position by starving herself for vanity purposes and not eating much for fear of putting the weight back on.

"People wish she'd stop trying so hard. She doesn't even look like herself."

