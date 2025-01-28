Michelle-Marie Heinemann Celebrates Her Birthday and a New Administration in Lavish Palm Beach Celebration

Heinemann was accompanied by her son Hudson and her daughter Hyacinth as they first attended a private party thrown in honor of the 47th President. Held in a luxurious Palm Beach setting and attended by celebrities, government officials, and VIPs, the party was the perfect kick-off to an unforgettable birthday weekend. The celebration was undeniably historic, and having her children there to witness history was one of the most significant milestones of a year that was just beginning.

Heinemann has brought her children along on several adventures throughout her various philanthropic endeavors and work for Old Fashioned Mom, her luxury lifestyle digital magazine that offers advice on parenting, travel, fine dining, and more. While Heinemann has made a name for herself as a CEO, fashion expert, and globally recognized philanthropist, her position as a mother has been most important to her. For Heinemann, sharing this historic moment with her kids and having it coincide with her birthday has been the best way to kick off a new year that is sure to be chock full of new adventures for the family. As her website says, as worldly as the socialite is, her kids have always been there to bring her down to earth and remind her that, at the end of the day, she’s just a “good old mom.”