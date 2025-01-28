Michelle-Marie Heinemann Celebrates Her Birthday and a New Administration in Lavish Palm Beach Celebration
Spirits were high in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend of President Trump’s Inauguration. Dignitaries, important tech innovators, and other prominent figures had come together to usher in the second Trump Administration amid a series of dinners, ceremonies, and performances.
One of the celebrants, however, was doing double celebratory duty that day: Michelle-Marie Heinemann. The noted socialite, philanthropist, and owner of a luxury lifestyle brand was helping fete the incoming President while celebrating her birthday.
A Family Affair
Heinemann was accompanied by her son Hudson and her daughter Hyacinth as they first attended a private party thrown in honor of the 47th President. Held in a luxurious Palm Beach setting and attended by celebrities, government officials, and VIPs, the party was the perfect kick-off to an unforgettable birthday weekend. The celebration was undeniably historic, and having her children there to witness history was one of the most significant milestones of a year that was just beginning.
Heinemann has brought her children along on several adventures throughout her various philanthropic endeavors and work for Old Fashioned Mom, her luxury lifestyle digital magazine that offers advice on parenting, travel, fine dining, and more. While Heinemann has made a name for herself as a CEO, fashion expert, and globally recognized philanthropist, her position as a mother has been most important to her. For Heinemann, sharing this historic moment with her kids and having it coincide with her birthday has been the best way to kick off a new year that is sure to be chock full of new adventures for the family. As her website says, as worldly as the socialite is, her kids have always been there to bring her down to earth and remind her that, at the end of the day, she’s just a “good old mom.”
Marking Another Fabulous Year
After helping celebrate the Inauguration, Heinemann celebrated her birthday with dinner at Club Colette, one of Palm Beach’s oldest and most distinguished private dining establishments. Noted for its distinction as one of the best places in the city for private parties, Club Colette serves gourmet dishes to the most discerning clientele and people seeking a great evening with friends and family.
Heinemann’s birthday party was held in one of Palm Beach's most cherished venues. There, she was surrounded by friends and family and enjoyed incredible dishes and heartfelt tributes to those she loves the most.
It was a well-appointed celebration for someone who strives to make a difference in the lives of others through outreach, engaging content, a steadfast commitment to family values, and dedication to philanthropic endeavors. But, through it all, Heinemann considers raising her two children as “Job One.”
After an exciting weekend and Inauguration Day in Palm Beach, Heinemann is ready to take on the new year with renewed enthusiasm and hope for the new administration. Moving into 2025, she is focused on continuing to grow her luxury brand, giving back to the causes that mean the most to her, and — of course — spending as much time as possible with her children. The weekend, steeped in history and personal celebration, is one the whole family will not soon forget.