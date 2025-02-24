How Kim Kardashian Has Inked Mega-Bucks Deal with Ailing Sports Brand — Amid Sagging Reality TV Show Ratings and Fears She's 'Burning Through Her Fortune'

There are also fears the reality star is burning through her fortune thanks to her lavish spending, which is particularly worrying given her earning power is not what it once was.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kim is doing all she can to push her brand.

"Associating herself with Nike raised eyebrows as they are both struggling and need this link-up to work.

"Kim has to be clever as she knows one bad move could spell disaster as she and her family's brand is not what it was.

"There's a feeling the Kardashians have had their moment – they've peaked – and they're heading in one direction: downwards."