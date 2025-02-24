How Kim Kardashian Has Inked Mega-Bucks Deal with Ailing Sports Brand — Amid Sagging Reality TV Show Ratings and Fears She's 'Burning Through Her Fortune'
Kim Kardashian signed a deal with ailing sportswear brand Nike amid concerns both her star and fortune are fading.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 44, is desperately trying to boost her own profile on the back of dipping ratings for her reality show and her association with shamed rapper and ex-husband Kanye West.
There are also fears the reality star is burning through her fortune thanks to her lavish spending, which is particularly worrying given her earning power is not what it once was.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Kim is doing all she can to push her brand.
"Associating herself with Nike raised eyebrows as they are both struggling and need this link-up to work.
"Kim has to be clever as she knows one bad move could spell disaster as she and her family's brand is not what it was.
"There's a feeling the Kardashians have had their moment – they've peaked – and they're heading in one direction: downwards."
RadarOnline.com last month revealed the Kardashians are desperate for Kylie Jenner to continue her relationship with Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet in a bid to perk of the family's spluttering brand.
A source said: "The Kardashians are losing steam in pop culture.
"They don't get anywhere the number of TV viewers they used to and there's a feeling the public is over them.
"Losing Timothée now would be a disaster for them."
Kardashian revealed her new collaboration with Nike last week telling her 358million Instagram followers: "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.
"Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."
The announcement led to a 3 per cent rise in the share price of Nike, which has lost nearly a third of its market value in the past decade.
Nike, whose slogan is Just Do It, is hoping to attract youthful, fashion-conscious females with its deal with Kardashian.
The deal comes amid concerns over the state of Kardashian's mental health after her childhood "lifer" friend Lindsay May died after a long battle with cancer.
May, a co-founder of Mayflower Entertainment – a consulting agency specializing in connecting brands with entertainment and pop culture partners – worked tirelessly in the industry, striking deals with renowned labels like Gucci, leaving a lasting mark on the world of advertising.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "It's been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills.
"They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process. Kim has found comfort with her circle of friends, which she calls her 'lifers' and with her sisters who knew Lindsay."
Kardashian was recently seen in Mexico with two of her closest childhood friends, Alison Slatter and Simone Harouche. They went on the trip to honor their late pal.
Harouche shared a photo of May on January 5 and commented on her very close friend's passing.
The heartfelt post read: "The last 2 months have been a blur. Here's what I have to show for all of it, in no particular order. My world stopped on Nov 2nd. You took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you. A beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning. Reminisced a lot and the 90s were f------ fun.
"Went on some beautiful adventures. Had a lot of family time. I said yes to more. I experienced what it means when people talk about the power of community (very cliche, but very true). Took a very long break from Instagram. Celebrated birthdays, holidays, friendship and a new year.
"Felt like I was in a daze a lot of the time, but also felt grateful for every second of this life (another cliche, but also very true). You are always with me. I feel you all the time. Love love love, BeFri."