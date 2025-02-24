Donald Trump 'Callously' Uses Spongebob Squarepants Meme to Mock Federal Pen-Pushers Amid Growing Fury Over His 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's DOGE Email Asking What They Have 'Accomplished' in the Last Week
Donald Trump used the children's cartoon Spongebob Squarepants to mock federal employees who were left raging by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sending an email asking what they "accomplished" while at work over the course of a week.
The controversial president took to the Truth Social platform to drop the dig, leading to plenty of people calling out Trump for being "callous" about the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the post shared on Sunday, Trump dropped an edited screenshot from the popular cartoon, showing Spongebob looking puzzled over a notepad with a pencil in his hand.
A second image revealed the notebook had a list titled "Got done last week" and included everything from "cried about Trump," to "cried about Elon" and "read some emails."
People were quick to respond to the meme with anger as one person wrote: "SpongeBob has an IQ of 85, he can live on his own but overall he's very naive and also extremely dumb. Same applies to Trump."
Another added: "This is getting silly already," as a third went off, "Trump is so callous. He won't ever discover empathy."
This comes as Musk was behind a late night Saturday night email forcing federal employees to list five things they had done this week, giving them a deadline of Monday at 11:59p.m.
The Tesla billionaire then doubled down on the email on X, telling them the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not send the email would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”
Despite the threat, numerous agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Education, Commerce and Energy, and others are said to have told staffers to ignore the message from Musk’s “department,” which is not an official part of the government.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also ordered her intelligence officers to ignore it, saying: "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, [intelligence community] employees should not respond to the OPM email."
According to an NBC report, FBI Director Kash Patel also told his staff to shrug off the email, as he is reportedly said: “FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures."
"When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses," he added.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also blasted the request, calling it an “absurd weekend email.”
She wrote on X: “If Elon Musk truly wants to understand what federal workers accomplished over the past week, he should get to know each department and agency, and learn about the jobs he’s trying to cut."
Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) also responded: "This is the ultimate d--- boss move from Musk – except he isn't even the boss, he's just a d---."
White House War! Trump's New Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard at Center of Power Struggle With The Don's 'First Buddy' Elon Musk Over His Brutal DOGE Email Demands
Federal works have now sued Musk over the email. In the complaint, which was filed on behalf of unions, businesses veterans, and conservation organizations represented by the group State Democracy Defenders Fund, it calls the email "one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.”