Donald Trump 'Callously' Uses Spongebob Squarepants Meme to Mock Federal Pen-Pushers Amid Growing Fury Over His 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's DOGE Email Asking What They Have 'Accomplished' in the Last Week

The controversial president took to the Truth Social platform to drop the dig, leading to plenty of people calling out Trump for being "callous" about the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump used the children's cartoon Spongebob Squarepants to mock federal employees who were left raging by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) sending an email asking what they "accomplished" while at work over the course of a week.

Trump mocked federal employees following Musk's email forcing them to reveal how they are productive.

In the post shared on Sunday, Trump dropped an edited screenshot from the popular cartoon, showing Spongebob looking puzzled over a notepad with a pencil in his hand.

A second image revealed the notebook had a list titled "Got done last week" and included everything from "cried about Trump," to "cried about Elon" and "read some emails."

People were quick to respond to the meme with anger as one person wrote: "SpongeBob has an IQ of 85, he can live on his own but overall he's very naive and also extremely dumb. Same applies to Trump."

Another added: "This is getting silly already," as a third went off, "Trump is so callous. He won't ever discover empathy."