Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'Callously' Uses Spongebob Squarepants Meme to Mock Federal Pen-Pushers Amid Growing Fury Over His 'First Buddy' Elon Musk's DOGE Email Asking What They Have 'Accomplished' in the Last Week

Split photo of Donald Trump, Spongebob Squarepants balloon
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appears to be on board with the controversial email sent by Elon Musk to federal employees.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump used the children's cartoon Spongebob Squarepants to mock federal employees who were left raging by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sending an email asking what they "accomplished" while at work over the course of a week.

The controversial president took to the Truth Social platform to drop the dig, leading to plenty of people calling out Trump for being "callous" about the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump spongebob squarepants federal employees elon musk doge email
Source: MEGA

Trump mocked federal employees following Musk's email forcing them to reveal how they are productive.

Article continues below advertisement

In the post shared on Sunday, Trump dropped an edited screenshot from the popular cartoon, showing Spongebob looking puzzled over a notepad with a pencil in his hand.

A second image revealed the notebook had a list titled "Got done last week" and included everything from "cried about Trump," to "cried about Elon" and "read some emails."

People were quick to respond to the meme with anger as one person wrote: "SpongeBob has an IQ of 85, he can live on his own but overall he's very naive and also extremely dumb. Same applies to Trump."

Another added: "This is getting silly already," as a third went off, "Trump is so callous. He won't ever discover empathy."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump spongebob squarepants federal employees elon musk doge email
Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

The president joked employees simply 'cried' about Trump and Musk instead of working.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes as Musk was behind a late night Saturday night email forcing federal employees to list five things they had done this week, giving them a deadline of Monday at 11:59p.m.

The Tesla billionaire then doubled down on the email on X, telling them the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not send the email would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”

Despite the threat, numerous agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Education, Commerce and Energy, and others are said to have told staffers to ignore the message from Musk’s “department,” which is not an official part of the government.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk baby mama ashley st clairwent public ghosted her valentines day
Source: MEGA

Musk has defended the email, threatning those who do not respond will 'soon be furthering their career elsewhere.'

Article continues below advertisement

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also ordered her intelligence officers to ignore it, saying: "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, [intelligence community] employees should not respond to the OPM email."

According to an NBC report, FBI Director Kash Patel also told his staff to shrug off the email, as he is reportedly said: “FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures."

"When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also blasted the request, calling it an “absurd weekend email.”

She wrote on X: “If Elon Musk truly wants to understand what federal workers accomplished over the past week, he should get to know each department and agency, and learn about the jobs he’s trying to cut."

Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) also responded: "This is the ultimate d--- boss move from Musk – except he isn't even the boss, he's just a d---."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk

White House War! Trump's New Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard at Center of Power Struggle With The Don's 'First Buddy' Elon Musk Over His Brutal DOGE Email Demands

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump WAS Recruited as a Russian Spy in 1987: Ex-KGB Officer Makes Wild Allegation… and Even Claims Prez’s Coded Alias Was 'Krasnov'

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking
Source: MEGA

Trump and Musk have seemingly been working together to cut government waste.

Federal works have now sued Musk over the email. In the complaint, which was filed on behalf of unions, businesses veterans, and conservation organizations represented by the group State Democracy Defenders Fund, it calls the email "one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.”

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.