'Baby Trap Mama' Ashley St. Clair's 'Desperate Attempts' to Grab Elon Musk's Attention Come Back to Haunt Her Amid Lovechild Allegations

RadarOnline.com can reveal she consistently posted about Musk, 53, on his social media platform X, including repeatedly wishing him a "good morning" and "happy birthday" ahead of their first physical encounter.

St. Clair sent Elon Musk numerous messages on X before their first physical encounter.

And the extent of her efforts to get Musk's attention on X in the years leading up to their meeting have now come back to haunt her and will only add fuel to the conspiracies.

After private text messages between the duo were made public in the court filing, MAGA faithful and St. Clair's former friends turned on her, exposing text messages that they claim prove she wanted to "baby trap" Musk.

Ashley St. Clair wished Musk a 'happy birthday' and lauded the tech tycoon by labeling him a 'hero'.

Her first known post about the world's richest man took place in August of 2019, the day after her birthday.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday," she wrote. "I did not get Hillary's emails or an Elon Musk flamethrower, but it's fine. Maybe next year."

This is in reference to Musk's infamous "Not-a-flamethrower" project in 2018, in which he sold 20,000 items, which were "not a flamethrower" after posting: "After 50k hats, we'll start selling The Boring Company Flamethrower."

Then in April 2022, she twice made reference to Musk on her page.

"Good morning to everybody, especially Elon Musk," she wrote.

Days later, she added: "Elon Musk is a hero."