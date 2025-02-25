Your tip
'Baby Trap Mama' Ashley St. Clair's 'Desperate Attempts' to Grab Elon Musk's Attention Come Back to Haunt Her Amid Lovechild Allegations

Elon Musk’s ex-lover Ashley St. Clair desperately attempted to get noticed by the tech tycoon before they met.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Elon Musk’s ex-lover Ashley St. Clair desperately tried to grab the tech tycoon's attention before they met, as she faces mounting allegations she tried to "baby trap" the billionaire.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she consistently posted about Musk, 53, on his social media platform X, including repeatedly wishing him a "good morning" and "happy birthday" ahead of their first physical encounter.

St. Clair sent Elon Musk numerous messages on X before their first physical encounter.

St. Clair, 26, is now fighting for full custody of the son she claims to share with Musk after the pair met in 2023.

After private text messages between the duo were made public in the court filing, MAGA faithful and St. Clair's former friends turned on her, exposing text messages that they claim prove she wanted to "baby trap" Musk.

And the extent of her efforts to get Musk's attention on X in the years leading up to their meeting have now come back to haunt her and will only add fuel to the conspiracies.

Ashley St. Clair wished Musk a 'happy birthday' and lauded the tech tycoon by labeling him a 'hero'.

Her first known post about the world's richest man took place in August of 2019, the day after her birthday.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday," she wrote. "I did not get Hillary's emails or an Elon Musk flamethrower, but it's fine. Maybe next year."

This is in reference to Musk's infamous "Not-a-flamethrower" project in 2018, in which he sold 20,000 items, which were "not a flamethrower" after posting: "After 50k hats, we'll start selling The Boring Company Flamethrower."

Then in April 2022, she twice made reference to Musk on her page.

"Good morning to everybody, especially Elon Musk," she wrote.

Days later, she added: "Elon Musk is a hero."

Around early 2022, Musk was in discussions to buy Twitter. At one stage in July 2022, it appeared the deal had fallen through.

"This is the only time Elon Musk has pulled out," she wrote.

Musk had fathered 11 children to three women at that point. Now, he has 13 children with four women, including St. Clair.

The pair would go on to have a flirty exchange about "pulling out" more than a year later, after they finally met while St. Clair was working at the Babylon Bee.

Among her more flirtatious tweets with Musk is an exchange about unprotected sex. St. Clair tweeted about Russia-funded mercenaries deciding to "pull back" from a march on Moscow on June 24, 2023.

Musk has fathered 13 children by four women, including St. Clair.

Musk replied: "The 'pull out' method," then added, "Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method…"

St. Clair responded with a meme showing a "doge" dog hitting Musk over the head with a baseball bat, with the words "bonk" and "Go to horny jail."

Before that, in November 2022, she offered words of wisdom to Musk, warning of the left: "Nothing you do to appease them will stop their vicious attempts.

"Never bend the knee, Elon."

In December 2022, St. Clair returned to an already tried-and-tested message directed at Musk, who had not yet interacted with her social media channels publicly.

"Good morning to everybody, especially Elon Musk," she wrote again.

These highly publicized messages directed to or about Musk continued into 2023 and beyond their official meeting.

In May 2023, around the time they met, she shared a meme of her face superimposed on an image and wrote: "Elon said he needs my beauty and brains focused on more important things like keeping the sink clean."

Based on the timeline provided by St. Clair, she became pregnant with Musk's child sometime around December 2023.

