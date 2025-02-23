Read the Shocking Texts Elon Musk Has Just Shared As He Fires Back at Claims From 'Baby Moma' Ashley St Clair He Secretly Fathered 13th Child With Her
Elon Musk has fought back against his alleged new baby mama after recent text messages claimed to expose a "pregnancy plot" against the Tesla billionaire, RadarOnline.com can report.
Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claimed to have had Musk's 13th child, has been accused of plotting to "baby trap" President Donald Trump's right-hand man after she filed a petition demanding sole custody of their 5-month-old son.
Musk has now shared claims from fellow MAGA influencer Isabella Moody, who brought a series of messages purportedly between her and St. Clair to light in which Musk's new baby mama appears to spell out her plan to seduce the tech billionaire.
Moody wrote: "I wasn't going to post these, but now that Ashley St. Clair has leaked her private signal messages with Elon Musk after lying and saying she 'wanted privacy', here's more evidence Ashely planned to 'baby trap' Elon.
"She sent me these text messages in May 2023 when she first met Elon and started sleeping with him."
Musk responded to the alleged revelation, writing: 'Woah!'
The alleged messages from St. Clair read: "Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies.
"I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, get in a rocket to see what's up."
Later, she allegedly sent another text asking Moody for their help: "I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk."
Moody added: "She doesn't care about 'privacy'. She planned to seduce him by her own admission and now she's leaking his texts.
"Because as Laura Loomer said below, we need to CONDEMN PROMISCUOUS GOLD DIGGERS!
"Ashley St. Clair is USING her 5-month-old BABY as leverage and emotional blackmail to try and control Elon Musk. I hope he doesn't give her an INCH."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, St. Clair's legal petitions aim to establish paternity officially and request sole custody of her child.
She has asked the court to order a genetic test to determine Musk's paternity, although the tech mogul has not publicly acknowledged the child as his alleged 13th offspring.
The court filing includes a photo of the Tesla billionaire holding an infant, along with flirtatious text messages exchanged between St. Clair and Musk.
In a separate custody petition, St. Clair claimed Musk was absent during the child's birth and has only met the baby three times – twice in Manhattan, where she lives, and once in Texas.
Musk has also allegedly never asked to see the baby or ask for photos of him, the custody filing alleges.