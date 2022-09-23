Scandal Deepens: Adam Levine's YOGA TEACHER Claims He Sent Her Text Messages Begging To Spend The Day With Him NAKED

Alanna Zabel, 49, said she formed a bond with the Sunday Morning crooner while training him from 2007 to 2010.

In a social media post, she said it was "long overdue" time to "expose" Levine, alleging that he often told his friends that she had the "best a-- in town and it was cute."

When she allegedly got the message in 2008 about spending the "day" together "naked," Zabel wrote that she was taken by surprise, having just hopped into the bath at the time.