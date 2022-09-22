Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy he pretends to be. He has secrets and was difficult backstage at The Voice. When he left the show there wasn’t a single person, including Blake, who missed Adam and his drama.”

Adam left The Voice after starring on the show for 16 straight seasons. Blake helped launch the show with the Maroon 5 crooner and is the longest-running judge with 22 seasons under his belt.