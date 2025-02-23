Your tip
Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'WILL Back Legal Action Against Prince Harry' if it Emerges Royal Exile Lied on U.S. Visa Application Over Drug-Taking

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has already pledge to show Prince Harry no mercy when it comes to his visa papers review.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Doanld Trump would back legal action if Prince Harry lied on his visa application and he should be "very worried", insiders are warning.

The US President previously hinted he may deport Meghan Markle's husband amid claims he lied about past drug use on visa forms, as RadarOnline.com revealed.

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking
Source: MEGA

Trump has said he'll leave Harry 'alone' over his visa dispute as he has enough on his plate with his 'terrible' wife Meghan Markle – but insiders say he is actually still willing to target the royal exile.

Trump then said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Markle's years of digs at Trump include the diva duchess calling him a "misogynist" º while he has labeled her "nasty" during their long-running spat.

But a source has now disclosed Trump remains committed to Harry facing a criminal prosecution if he is found to have lied, despite his declaration he'll leave him alone as he has a demanding wife.

The insider said: "President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution."

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking

Harry could be left 'homeless' if things take a wrong turn with his U.S. residency papers.

Our source added: "President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."

Harry's reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his book Spare prompted a conservative Washington D.C. think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.

U.S. judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 the public did not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records.

But after a fresh challenge, he has agreed to release the "maximum amount possible" about how the royal, 40, got into the States.

In an order published this month, Judge Nichols formally told the government to state which legal documents related to the case can be disclosed.

He said after that process is complete "the Court will determine what portions of those materials can be produced to Heritage."

Trump, who can intervene and ask for the documents to be released, previously warned Harry could face consequences if he lied about taking drugs on his U.S. visa application.

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking
Source: MEGA

Trump has had a long-running spat with Harry's wife Markle.

The Heritage Foundation brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected, with the think tank claiming it was of "immense public interest."

In his controversial memoir, former party-mad Harry said cocaine "didn't do anything for me," adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

prince harry branded pathetic exploitative showed son archie famous landmine footage of tragic mom princess diana
Source: MEGA

Harry could be left scratching his head about where it all went wrong if his visa scandal deepens any further and results in his deportation from America.

The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit argued U.S. law "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry" to the country.

Members of the think tank also said answers on the duke's prior drug use in his visa application should have been disclosed as they could raise questions over the U.S. government's integrity.

In the DHS's response to the legal fight to have Harry's papers made public, it said: "Much like health, financial, or employment information, a person's immigration information is private personal information."

