EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'WILL Back Legal Action Against Prince Harry' if it Emerges Royal Exile Lied on U.S. Visa Application Over Drug-Taking

Our source added: "President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."

Harry's reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his book Spare prompted a conservative Washington D.C. think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.

U.S. judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 the public did not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records.

But after a fresh challenge, he has agreed to release the "maximum amount possible" about how the royal, 40, got into the States.

In an order published this month, Judge Nichols formally told the government to state which legal documents related to the case can be disclosed.

He said after that process is complete "the Court will determine what portions of those materials can be produced to Heritage."

Trump, who can intervene and ask for the documents to be released, previously warned Harry could face consequences if he lied about taking drugs on his U.S. visa application.