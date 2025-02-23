Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban 'Desperate to Ban' Actress From Reuniting With Actress With Ewan McGregor — After Rumors 'Trainspotting' Actor Was Reason She Split From Tom Cruise

Keith Urban is said to be desperate to stop wife Nicole Kidman reuniting with her former co-star Ewan McGregor, right.

Feb. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban is "desperate" to BAN his wife from starring in a reboot of Moulin Rouge!, sources claim.

RadarOnline.com can reveal "insecure" Urban doesn't want her reuniting with Ewan McGregor after rumors the star was the reason she split from Tom Cruise, 62.

Kidman had a 'close bond' with McGregor in their heyday.

Kidman, 57, and 53-year-old McGregor's warm reunion at the Critics Choice Awards has sparked intense speculation about a potential new Moulin Rouge! film.

However, it appears that not everyone is enthusiastic about the idea.

An insider has revealed the actress' husband Urban, 57, is far from particularly thrilled about the prospect of her reuniting with the Scot on-screen due to his "insecurities."

The source added Urban is feeling especially uneasy given previous reports suggesting her undeniable chemistry with McGregor played a part in her infamous split from Tom Cruise.

An insider said: "Moulin director Baz Luhrmann’s phone has been ringing off the hook with studios eager to discuss that Moulin Rouge! sequel he talked about two years ago.

"The only thing that seems to be stalling the project is Nicole, as Keith is likely feeling unsettled at the thought of her getting close with one of her favorite leading men.

"While Keith has always been hesitant about Nicole working with Ewan again, he finds himself in a tug-of-war of emotions. He doesn't want to be the one to ruin the fun for Baz and the countless fans of the original film."

McGregor and Kidman had undeniable screen chemistry said to be making her husband 'insecure.'

Australian Kidman has recently been lauded for her kinky role Babygirl, in an indie movie about BDSM and the liberation of female pleasure.

She plays a 50-something tech CEO called Romy in the midst of a BDSM-tinged affair with a 20-something intern.

Kidman said making it was even more challenging than 1999's erotic mystery Eyes Wide Shut, which she shot for over 15 grueling months with cinema’s most notoriously obsessive director, Stanley Kubrick.

"I'm in the whole film in Babygirl," Kidman explains. "There are so many close-ups. It's a full stripping of me."

One of the film's many close-ups is of Romy's forehead being injected with Botox – with the lighting is harsh you can see into her pores.

It also features her in submissive sex scenes and watching porn after making love to her husband.

In December, her appearance at the Gotham Awards led to more rumors she'd heavily gone under the knife and was also on Ozempic in a desperate bid to stay looking young.

nicole kidman husband keith urban banned actress reuniting ewan mcgregor after rumors split from tom cruise

Urban and Kidman have been married for nearly 20 years – but sources say it isn't stopping the singer feeling insecure.

She appeared on the red carpet in New York City looking like she was aging backwards.

The A-list actress wore a black and floral gown, as her blonde hair fell on her fresh and thin face.

Kidman revealed she often wakes at 3am screaming and gasping in terror after the deaths of her mom and dad.

She confessed the trauma of losing her parents and navigating life as a mom gives her night terrors.

Oscar-winner Kidman said: "Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I'm in all of those places.

"So life is, whew. It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older."

