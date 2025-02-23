EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban 'Desperate to Ban' Actress From Reuniting With Actress With Ewan McGregor — After Rumors 'Trainspotting' Actor Was Reason She Split From Tom Cruise

Kidman, 57, and 53-year-old McGregor's warm reunion at the Critics Choice Awards has sparked intense speculation about a potential new Moulin Rouge! film.

However, it appears that not everyone is enthusiastic about the idea.

An insider has revealed the actress' husband Urban, 57, is far from particularly thrilled about the prospect of her reuniting with the Scot on-screen due to his "insecurities."

The source added Urban is feeling especially uneasy given previous reports suggesting her undeniable chemistry with McGregor played a part in her infamous split from Tom Cruise.

An insider said: "Moulin director Baz Luhrmann’s phone has been ringing off the hook with studios eager to discuss that Moulin Rouge! sequel he talked about two years ago.

"The only thing that seems to be stalling the project is Nicole, as Keith is likely feeling unsettled at the thought of her getting close with one of her favorite leading men.

"While Keith has always been hesitant about Nicole working with Ewan again, he finds himself in a tug-of-war of emotions. He doesn't want to be the one to ruin the fun for Baz and the countless fans of the original film."