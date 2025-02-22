Your tip
WATCH: Shocking Surveillance Tape Shows Brutal Fight Between Tupac Murder Suspect and Inmate in Nevada Prison

Composite photo of Duane 'Keefe D' Davis
Source: MEGA; FOX5 Las Vegas/YouTube

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis got into a fight in prison.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

In new surveillance footage from the Clark County Detention Center, Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer Duane 'Keefe D' Davis got into a violent altercation with fellow inmate Rochlan Hamilton.

Davis entered a large room in the correctional facility where Hamilton was seemingly waiting for him, RadarOnline.com can report.

tupac shakur murder keefe d branded dumb death row enforcer jpg
Source: YouTube

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis is suspected to be involved in Tupac's murder.

According to the video, Hamilton and Davis immediately got into a fight, throwing punches at each other's heads.

Hamilton was only dressed in his pants and orange shoes, while Davis was in full uniform.

The video footage shows the guard present at the scene calling for backup as the two inmates continued their brawl.

Two more guards quickly entered the room to help separate the combatants and restore order within the facility.

Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/YouTube
Davis' attorney Carl Arnold maintains that Davis was not the instigator of the fight and was trying to defend himself.

Keefe D was arrested in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in Tupac's 1996 murder.

Davis was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and accused of being an accomplice in the shocking drive-by shooting that ended the "California Love" rapper's life.

watch surveillance tape brutal fight tupac murder suspect nevada prison
Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/YouTube

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis got into a fight with another inmate.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tupac was killed after a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.

Keefe D confessed in his memoir and multiple media interviews that he was part of a Compton Crip gang responsible for hunting down Tupac and providing the gun to Tupac’s suspected killer – Orlando Anderson.

Though Davis claimed Anderson murdered the singer, he said his relative was a "good dude with a big heart".

Mob James, who now goes by his given name, James McDonald, believes Keefe will face charges following an expected grand jury hearing and that Keefe is likely to be convicted of murder.

watch surveillance tape brutal fight tupac murder suspect nevada prison
Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/YouTube

It took several guards to pull apart the inmates.

McDonald criticized Keefe for bragging about his role in the murder and exposing himself to legal consequences.

He told The Sun: "What Keefe did is took it to the extreme. He got to telling too many people that he did it and that he was a part of it.

"And I can understand you want to make money, you want to be part of the fame, you want to be in the social media life.But he made a big mistake talking too much. And now he's regretting it.

"And he should have walked away and lived his life."

McDonald also revealed how he believes Keefe's downfall was due to his own "stupidity" and "reckless behavior". He argued that if Keefe had kept quiet about the crime, he would have gotten away with it.

