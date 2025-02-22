Your tip
Ashley St. Clair Slams Elon Musk With Paternity Suit As She Battles to Legally Name Billionaire as Dad of Her Son — And Seeks Sole Custody of 5-Month-Old Boy

Composite photo of Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair is seeking a paternity test from Elon Musk

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has made headlines by filing petitions in the Manhattan Supreme Court, seeking legal recognition that tech tycoon Elon Musk is the father of her 5-month-old son.

This legal action comes after St. Clair publicly claimed that she gave birth to Musk's alleged 13th child, born from a relationship during a trip to St. Barths in January 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ashley st clair elon musk paternity suit legally name billionaire dad
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair claims Elon Musk is the father of her 5-month-old son.

St. Clair's legal petitions aim to establish paternity officially and request sole custody of her child.

She has asked the court to order a genetic test to determine Musk's paternity, although the tech mogul has not publicly acknowledged the child as his alleged 13th offspring.

The court filing includes a photo of the Tesla billionaire holding an infant, along with flirtatious text messages exchanged between St. Clair and Musk.

ashley st clair elon musk paternity suit legally name billionaire dad
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair is a mother of two.

In one text exchange provided in the paternity petition, St. Clair shared a photo of herself and her newborn son in a hospital bed.

The recipient who's saved in her phone as "EM" replied: "All well?"

St. Clair responded: "He's perfect."

EM replied: "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend... Falling asleep. How [sic] the recovery goes well."

In another exchange, EM brought up how he gets "credible death threats every day".

St. Clair wrote: "That's why the father spot on his birth certificate is blank right now, E."

EM appears to flirt in a separate text, writing: "I want to knock you up again," after St. Clair sent a picture of herself.

A final text in the exhibit shows the conservative influencer sending a large text to EM, asking to meet in person due to a lack of communication.

EM responded: "Hmm ok," adding, "Well, I do have a legion of kids to make."

ashley st clair elon musk paternity suit legally name billionaire dad
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk recently attended CPAC.

In a separate custody petition, St. Clair claimed Musk was absent during the child's birth and has only met the baby three times – twice in Manhattan, where she lives, and once in Texas.

Musk has also never asked to see the baby or ask for photos of him, the custody filing alleges.

The single mom is seeking sole custody of the child, which is her second son.

ashley st clair elon musk paternity suit legally name billionaire dad
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has at least 12 children with three different women.

Musk has multiple children from previous relationships, including twins Vivian and Griffin and then triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, with first wife Justine Wilson.

He also shares three kids with pop star Grimes – X, Exa Dark Siderael and Techno Mechanicus – and twins, Strider and Azure, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

