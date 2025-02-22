Your tip
$20Million Stunner: Michael Strahan 'Makes Shock Decision to Quit GMA' and Walks Away From Unbelieve Pay Packet

Photo of Michael Strahan
Source: MEGA

Michael Strahan is leaving Good Morning America, reports say.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 22 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Michael Strahan, the esteemed football icon and a key figure in Fox NFL Sunday coverage, is allegedly planning to step down from his position at Good Morning America later this year as his $20million contract with the ABC show is set to expire.

Strahan is allegedly making this decision in order to dedicate more time to his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

michael strahan shock decision quit gma walks away unbelieve pay packet
Source: MEGA

Michael Strahan's $20million contract with the ABC show is set to expire.

This news comes after a challenging period for Strahan, who took a break from his duties at Good Morning America in October 2023 due to his daughter Isabella's health struggles.

Isabella underwent three surgeries after having a brain tumor removed, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes and support from Strahan's fans.

This ordeal has reportedly led Strahan to reassess his priorities, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with his loved ones.

michael strahan shock decision quit gma walks away unbelieve pay packet
Source: MEGA

Michael Strahan reportedly wants to spend my time with his family.

An insider claimed: "He will be out by this summer — he's had enough."

However, another source said: "Several higher ups at ABC say this isn't true. There's no truth that I'm aware of that about this at this current juncture. That piece is strictly speculative rumor mill stuff.

"If you just read it, it just sounds like someone with a very specific point of view and a very specific desire to make things suddenly complicated for GMA."

michael strahan shock decision quit gma walks away unbelieve pay packet
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Michael Strahan has 'had enough'.

Strahan reportedly earns over $20 million per year, a figure that sources claim is becoming unsustainable amid layoffs at ABC News.

Sources inside the network said the resentment toward Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, Strahan and George Stephanopoulos and their multi-million dollar paychecks is reaching a fever pitch to the point that they have literally become "the most hated people in the building right now".

The network recently went through layoffs, and one source said, "Now producers are doing the work of two people… with one paycheck."

michael strahan shock decision quit gma walks away unbelieve pay packet
Source: MEGA

Strahan was part of the Fox NFL team that broadcast Super Bowl LIX.

Morale at Good Morning America is down as the show lags behind NBC's Today, and, despite resigning Stephanopolous for millions, the network recently agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump's presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit over Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Another source said: "Money that could have gone to retain producers and assistant producers. People who have contracts coming up are being offered a measly two percent raise… while ABC pays out a Stephanopolous mistake and keeps the anchor salaries at astronomical numbers."

Sources spoke with NewsNation and The US Sun about Strahan's potential departure from GMA.

