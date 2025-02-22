$20Million Stunner: Michael Strahan 'Makes Shock Decision to Quit GMA' and Walks Away From Unbelieve Pay Packet
Michael Strahan, the esteemed football icon and a key figure in Fox NFL Sunday coverage, is allegedly planning to step down from his position at Good Morning America later this year as his $20million contract with the ABC show is set to expire.
Strahan is allegedly making this decision in order to dedicate more time to his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This news comes after a challenging period for Strahan, who took a break from his duties at Good Morning America in October 2023 due to his daughter Isabella's health struggles.
Isabella underwent three surgeries after having a brain tumor removed, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes and support from Strahan's fans.
This ordeal has reportedly led Strahan to reassess his priorities, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with his loved ones.
An insider claimed: "He will be out by this summer — he's had enough."
However, another source said: "Several higher ups at ABC say this isn't true. There's no truth that I'm aware of that about this at this current juncture. That piece is strictly speculative rumor mill stuff.
"If you just read it, it just sounds like someone with a very specific point of view and a very specific desire to make things suddenly complicated for GMA."
Strahan reportedly earns over $20 million per year, a figure that sources claim is becoming unsustainable amid layoffs at ABC News.
Sources inside the network said the resentment toward Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, Strahan and George Stephanopoulos and their multi-million dollar paychecks is reaching a fever pitch to the point that they have literally become "the most hated people in the building right now".
The network recently went through layoffs, and one source said, "Now producers are doing the work of two people… with one paycheck."
EXCLUSIVE: Inside John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Secret Fight to Find Missing Daughter — With New Documentary Lifting Lid on Harrowing Kidnapping Case That Still Haunts Tragic Beatles Icon's Widow
Morale at Good Morning America is down as the show lags behind NBC's Today, and, despite resigning Stephanopolous for millions, the network recently agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump's presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit over Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.
Another source said: "Money that could have gone to retain producers and assistant producers. People who have contracts coming up are being offered a measly two percent raise… while ABC pays out a Stephanopolous mistake and keeps the anchor salaries at astronomical numbers."
Sources spoke with NewsNation and The US Sun about Strahan's potential departure from GMA.