Donald Trump WAS Recruited as a Russian Spy in 1987: Ex-KGB Officer Makes Wild Allegation… and Even Claims Prez’s Coded Alias Was 'Krasnov'
President Donald Trump was allegedly recruited by the KGB in 1987 and given the codename "Krasnov".
Alnur Mussayev, a former Kazakh intelligence chief who served in the 6th Directorate of the KGB in Moscow, said one of the directorate's main tasks was "recruiting businessmen from capitalist countries," with Trump being one of their main targets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although no evidence was provided to support this claim, Mussayev took to Facebook and claimed Trump's personal file is now managed by one of Vladimir Putin's close allies, heightening speculation about Trump's ties to Russia.
The alleged recruitment took place during Trump's visit to the Soviet Union in 1987, where he explored building a hotel in Moscow as a prominent New York real estate developer. This trip, facilitated by Soviet officials, raised suspicions among intelligence analysts about the true nature of Trump's interactions with the Soviet authorities.
Several years ago, a report highlighted how, in 1985, the KGB had updated a secret personality questionnaire distributed among its officers, instructing them to target influential Western figures for potential collaboration.
According to intelligence sources, the document instructed agents to target “prominent figures in the West” with the aim of “drawing them into some form of collaboration with us… as an agent or confidential or special or unofficial contact.”
Mussayev’s claim suggests Trump may have been one such target.
Trump has vehemently denied having any improper ties to Russia or colluding with Putin. However, some US officials have repeatedly raised concerns about his close relationship with the Kremlin leader, particularly during his first term in office.
On Friday, February 21, the French weekly news magazine Le Point, citing anonymous sources, reported that Trump may attend a parade in the Russian capital to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a term used in Russia to describe Eastern Front fighting during World War II.
The president denied the report at the White House, telling reporters: "No, no I'm not. I'm not."
Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's White House communications director in 2017, added to the intrigue during a recent episode of The Rest Is Politics podcast.
The former Trump official claimed the president's deference to Putin has puzzled many of his former senior officials. He said: "I think there is a mysterious 'hold' on the president."
Scaramucci did not elaborate on what the "hold" was but alluded to several former Trump administration officials, including H.R. McMaster, James Mattis, and John Kelly, who also struggled to understand Trump's affinity for Putin.
He stated: "I don't know why it's like this... McMaster couldn't figure it out, Mattis couldn't figure it out, Kelly couldn't figure it out."