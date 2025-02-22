EXCLUSIVE: Inside John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Secret Fight to Find Missing Daughter — With New Documentary Lifting Lid on Harrowing Kidnapping Case That Still Haunts Tragic Beatles Icon's Widow

The film chronicles Yoko's relentless pursuit to reunite with her daughter, Kyoko, whom her first husband, Anthony Cox, abducted in 1971, resulting in a staggering $2 million spent on the chase.

In a poignant reflection from a 2003 interview, Ono expressed the deep pain of loss, stating: "Losing my daughter was a very serious pain. There was always some empty space in my heart."

Ono married Cox in the summer of 1963 and welcomed Kyoko into the world just two months later.

As she navigated the delicate balance of motherhood and her artistic endeavors, the couple's relationship evolved into a creative partnership.

By the time Lennon first attended one of Yoko’s solo exhibitions in 1966, their marriage was already on the rocks.