EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Thrilled' to Be Co-Starring Alongside Gillian Anderson in New Netflix Thriller 'Animals' — As Single Star 'Has Always Fancied X-Files Actress'

An insider told us: "Ben's got quite the tale brewing about stepping in for Matt, claiming it's all down to 'scheduling.'

"Sure, the film's been pushed back, but the buzz is that they're rolling cameras by late March! And guess what? Everyone can't stop gushing about the sizzling chemistry between Gillian and Ben.

"He’s totally starstruck by her! Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben's smarts might just be her downfall. He's been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her. He's lovestruck and starstruck and says Matt's loss is his big gain.

"It will be interesting to see how this translates onto the screen once the cameras start rolling. But Ben is a true pro so he won't let his pent-up emotions get in the way of delivering his usual polished performances and Gillian is known for being a stickler when it comes to her acting craft.

"Also, she is still flying solo but has kept things friendly with her ex, Peter Morgan, the genius behind The Crown. Spicy!"

Affleck, 52, also directs the Netflix show Animals.