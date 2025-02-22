EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Thrilled' to Be Co-Starring Alongside Gillian Anderson in New Netflix Thriller 'Animals' — As Single Star 'Has Always Fancied X-Files Actress'
Ben Affleck has told pals he's "overjoyed" to have landed the lead role alongside The X-Files icon Gillian Anderson in a new thriller because he's always carried a torch for her.
Affleck, fresh splitting up with wife Jennifer Lopez, reckons Matt Damon's loss was his "gain" after he was forced to drop out of the flick because he's always fancied Anderson, 56, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider told us: "Ben's got quite the tale brewing about stepping in for Matt, claiming it's all down to 'scheduling.'
"Sure, the film's been pushed back, but the buzz is that they're rolling cameras by late March! And guess what? Everyone can't stop gushing about the sizzling chemistry between Gillian and Ben.
"He’s totally starstruck by her! Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben's smarts might just be her downfall. He's been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her. He's lovestruck and starstruck and says Matt's loss is his big gain.
"It will be interesting to see how this translates onto the screen once the cameras start rolling. But Ben is a true pro so he won't let his pent-up emotions get in the way of delivering his usual polished performances and Gillian is known for being a stickler when it comes to her acting craft.
"Also, she is still flying solo but has kept things friendly with her ex, Peter Morgan, the genius behind The Crown. Spicy!"
Affleck, 52, also directs the Netflix show Animals.
His longtime friend Damon was originally slated to lead the film but had to depart due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.
It is aiming to begin production in Los Angeles this April, Meanwhile, The Odyssey is expected to commence shooting in various global locations later in February.
Billy Ray, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Captain Phillips, The Hunger Games and AMC Theaters’ iconic Nicole Kidman ad, is penning the Animals screenplay with Connor McIntyre.
The crime thriller reportedly follows a mayoral candidate whose child is kidnapped.
Though Damon won’t appear, he’s remaining on the project as a producer with Affleck through their company Artists Equity, along with executive Dani Bernfeld. Additional producers are Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season.
EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's New Love Sutton Foster 'Crumbling Under Pressure of Public Scrutiny Over Their Romance' — 'They're Completely in Love, But It's Come With So Many Problems'
Affleck is the Oscar-winning filmmaker of the political thriller Argo, crime drama The Town and the sports comedy Air, all of which he’s pulled off double duty as an actor and director.
Anderson, best known for starring in The X-Files as FBI agent Dana Scully, has recently worked with Netflix on The Crown, in which she portrayed Margaret Thatcher and Sex Education.
Additional casting for Animals will be announced in the coming weeks.
Affleck and J Lo tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later.
This is their second divorce, with 'Bennifer' ending their original romance in 2004 before the pair got hitched to other partners ahead of their headline-grabbing – but ultimately doomed – reunion two years ago.