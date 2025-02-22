EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's New Love Sutton Foster 'Crumbling Under Pressure of Public Scrutiny Over Their Romance' — 'They're Completely in Love, But It's Come With So Many Problems'
Lovestruck Sutton Foster is finding romance under the microscope with superstar Hugh Jackman a tough nut to crack.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s feeling the pressure of the public scrutiny increasingly difficult as Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness keeps telling pals she's convinced their relationship will "fizzle out" within only a YEAR.
Foster, 49, fell for Jackman when they starred in a Broadaway show as he own marriage began to crumble.
But now Foster has found herself entwined in a romance with the 56-year-old Wolverine star she's found herself in a situation that has brought "both joy and scrutiny", insiders say.
A source close to the actress revealed to us that while Foster and Jackman are completely in love and relieved they don’t have to hide it anymore, the attention it has brought to her door has become a "significant burden" for the typically private star.
Our source said: "The pressure is starting to get to her these days, especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.
"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp. She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."
The new couple recently spent Christmas apart, leaving Foster to navigate the complexities of their relationship alone amidst reports suggesting that Jackman’s ex-wife, Furness, believes their romance may be fleeting.
Furness told friends Jackman's current "infatuation" with Foster stems from a "midlife crisis" and said she thinks it is likely to "fizzle out" soon.
RadarOnline.com revealed the tensions may stem from Jackman's emotional dependence on Foster.
"He’s needy and will lean on Sutton for support, but that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out," our source said.
Despite the turmoil, friends say Foster is determined to rise above her partner's past.
But the endless comments from Furness' side have "rattled her cage," insiders say.
One friend remarked: "Sutton’s not used to this level of attention," – adding while she "has experience at red carpet events", Jackman’s international fame "drastically raises the stakes."
The relentless media scrutiny has left Foster feeling overwhelmed, particularly as derogatory remarks paint her as merely a "midlife crisis sedative" for Jackman, pals say.
Her friend told us: "It’s hard for her not to get upset."
Fallout from Foster's high-profile romance has not only affected her personally but has also incited a wave of negativity from Furness’s supporters.
One friend expressed concern about the toll it has taken on Foster, saying: "She’s never felt this kind of hatred and vitriol."
Disturbingly, they even raised alarms about the safety of her seven-year-old daughter Emily amid the scrutiny.
"There’s a fear of raising her daughter in an A-list security cocoon," the friend added.
They added Foster has "growing concern" she may have taken on "more than she can handle" by being thrust into the public spotlight due to Jackman's star power.
Jackman and Foster were co-stars in the Broadway play The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.
Months after their show ended, Jackman filed for divorce.
In October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years Ted Griffin.