EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's New Love Sutton Foster 'Crumbling Under Pressure of Public Scrutiny Over Their Romance' — 'They're Completely in Love, But It's Come With So Many Problems'

Foster, 49, fell for Jackman when they starred in a Broadaway show as he own marriage began to crumble.

But now Foster has found herself entwined in a romance with the 56-year-old Wolverine star she's found herself in a situation that has brought "both joy and scrutiny", insiders say.

A source close to the actress revealed to us that while Foster and Jackman are completely in love and relieved they don’t have to hide it anymore, the attention it has brought to her door has become a "significant burden" for the typically private star.

Our source said: "The pressure is starting to get to her these days, especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.

"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp. She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."