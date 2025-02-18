Elon Musk's New 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair Already Desperate to Shun Spotlight After Claiming She Secretly Had Tesla Tycoon's 13th Child
Days after coming forward to claim she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, sources said right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair has already retreated from the public eye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
St. Clair, 26, alleged she has been trying to get in touch with the Tesla founder, 53, and has been raising their alleged child for the past five months.
On X, St. Clair called out Musk for responding to a post about her as she insinuated he has been dodging her attempts at communication.
She wrote in a since-deleted post: "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded."
Then, she released a statement on Friday, February 14, announcing the birth of her child with the tech mogul.
She wrote: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.
"I Intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."
The post was also captioned "Alea lacta Est," meaning "the die is cast" in Latin.
The same day, she made a follow-up post announcing she would be taking a break from social media.
St. Clair told followers: "In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."
Now, sources said she wants the break so she can devote her time and energy to "caring for her children."
An insider told People: "It’s been a difficult time but Ashley is focusing on caring for her children, which are and always have been her priority.
"She adores them and is committed to them."
A rep for St. Clair alleged on social media she and Musk had been working on an "agreement about raising their child" when he re-shared a post baselessly claiming the right-wing influencer "plotted" to "ensnare" him, to which he added: "whoa."
Despite all the uproar over St. Clair and Musk allegedly welcoming another child with a different woman, the social media CEO has yet to confirm or deny St. Clair's claims.
The rep added: "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley (and) to end unwarranted speculation."
Musk reportedly has 13 children from different relationships.
He shares six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson; three children with ex-girlfriend Grimes; three children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and one alleged child with St. Clair.