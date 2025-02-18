The book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, is a behind-the-scenes look at the British monarchy from the staff members themselves.

One staffer, a hunting and fishing expert, revealed the troubled marriage of Charles and Diana started to unravel just after their famous wedding in 1981.

Speaking anonymously, the attendant revealed that Diana particularly hated Balmoral Castle, the family's Scottish residence. She was said to have found the grounds boring, and was not a fan of the outdoor activities offered at the home, such as hunting.

Meanwhile, the prince-who-would-be-king Charles was an avid fox hunter, and according to the book, covered himself with the blood of the first fox and the first stag he shot and killed – as per royal tradition.

This disgusted Diana, and the unnamed source said: "That, I think, was the start of the deterioration of their relationship, whatever people say about it being entirely about the other woman."