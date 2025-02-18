Revealed: 'Sleepy Joe' Biden Spent More Time On Vacation Than Any Other President In Modern U.S. History — With a Staggering 577 Vacation Days

Former President Joe Biden's time in the oval office was truly a breeze – mostly because he spent more time on vacation than any other president in modern U.S. history. RadarOnline.com can report the former Commander in Chief spent a total of 577 days on vacation out of his 1,463 days in the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @RNCResearch/X Biden spent more time on vacation than any other president.

Article continues below advertisement

According to new data compiled by the Republican National Committee, the former president, 82, spent 39% of his presidency relaxing. For an average American working full time, it has been estimated that it would take a person 52 years of work to earn the same amount of vacation days the former president took.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis took a dig at Biden's absence during his time in the oval office and said: "Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day? "I’m not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Biden did end up making history as president for taking so much time off.

Article continues below advertisement

Compared to previous presidents, Biden's amount of time off made history. Former president George H.W. Bush spent 37% of his presidency on vacation— 543 of the 1,461 days. President Donald Trump, who kicked off his second term a few weeks ago, took 26% of his first term off. Other presidents, such as Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, didn't take many days away from the job and spent around 11% of their time off. But nothing compares to the late president Jimmy Carter, who only took just 5% of his time off—totaling 79 days.

Article continues below advertisement

RNC Communications Director Zach Parkinson said of the shocking results: "Thanks to the mandate delivered by voters in November, Joe Biden and [former Vice President] Kamala Harris are now on a permanent vacation. And thanks to President Trump, our country is back on track." In January 2025, President Trump was sworn back into office after his historic win during the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Biden established the office in 2023 to 'reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives.'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Biden packed up his bags and moved out of the White House, he spent most of his final year on vacation. In December 2024, it was reported the 82-year-old spent almost a quarter of his final year in office in numerous vacation spots or even working remotely. According to a review of White House pool reports, Biden spent 24% of his final presidential year taking time off to rest. Biden spent 89 full and partial days out of the White House this year, not counting days he was taking foreign trips for official business — time that increased as soon as he dropped out of the presidential race and handed things over to Vice President Kamala Harris. The politician spent a total of 46 full or partial days in various getaway locations, including Camp David, Delaware, Nantucket, California, and St. Croix.