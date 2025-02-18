How Tesla Tycoon Elon's Newest Baby Mama Went Public After He 'Ghosted Her on Valentine’s Day': ‘Hall Hath No Fury Like a Musk Lover Scorned’
Elon Musk's alleged baby mama Ashley St. Clair has gone public with their apparent romance, claiming he "ghosted her on Valentine's Day."
The 26-year-old called out Musk on February 14, saying she "welcomed a new baby into the world" and claimed the Tesla billionaire is the "father," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
St. Clair, a MAGA influencer, wrote on X on Friday: "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."
Now, Kylie Kremer, another supporter of Donald Trump, has offered up her thoughts on why St. Clair has possibly come forward now.
She said: "Seems like she wasn't getting what she wanted, was emotional & hurt on Valentine's Day & decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a 'victim' of a powerful, wealthy man."
"Ashley literally paraded her crazy on the front porch & invited the media to capture it," Kremer claimed in the brutal comments.
Kremer continued: "Mom was just throwing a temper tantrum because she was trying to [e]licit a reaction from dad."
According to Kremer, St. Clair was upset at Musk being photographed with Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of his kids, as he apparently ignored her.
"I know her in real life,' Kremer wrote, and claimed St. Clair's pregnancy was an "open secret."
She added: "I've known for awhile too. It appears she was upset about this photo on Valentine's Day. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…"
Meanwhile, St. Clair's rep, Brian Glicklich, blasted Kremer's claims as "ridiculous and wrong."
He said: "Ashley recalls one phone call with Ms. Kremer, years ago, at a brief meeting where she was highly critical of Ms. Kremer’s ideas, and Ms. Kremer appears to be carrying a grudge... There will be a lot of factual material coming out in the weeks ahead and the various fabrications and hallucinations of those with an agenda will be well and truly discredited."
Following her stunning claims, St. Clair's has revealed some of Musk's loyals followers have reached out to her with disturbing messages.
She said: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore."
St. Clair also revealed how difficult it was to hide her secret, and of not of being able to take her son outside.
"I have never been able to take my baby for a walk. I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out," she said.
Musk has yet to officially respond to St. Clair's claims of her welcoming what would be his 13th child.