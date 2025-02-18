How Tesla Tycoon Elon's Newest Baby Mama Went Public After He 'Ghosted Her on Valentine’s Day': ‘Hall Hath No Fury Like a Musk Lover Scorned’

Elon Musk's alleged baby mama Ashley St. Clair has gone public with their apparent romance, claiming he "ghosted her on Valentine's Day." The 26-year-old called out Musk on February 14, saying she "welcomed a new baby into the world" and claimed the Tesla billionaire is the "father," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk now has 13 kids according to his newest baby mama's claims.

Article continues below advertisement

St. Clair, a MAGA influencer, wrote on X on Friday: "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment." Now, Kylie Kremer, another supporter of Donald Trump, has offered up her thoughts on why St. Clair has possibly come forward now.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stclairashley/x St. Clair made the shocking claims on X, claiming Musk is the 'father' of her new baby.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "Seems like she wasn't getting what she wanted, was emotional & hurt on Valentine's Day & decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a 'victim' of a powerful, wealthy man." "Ashley literally paraded her crazy on the front porch & invited the media to capture it," Kremer claimed in the brutal comments. Kremer continued: "Mom was just throwing a temper tantrum because she was trying to [e]licit a reaction from dad."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk has been parading one of his kids, four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, around the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Kremer, St. Clair was upset at Musk being photographed with Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of his kids, as he apparently ignored her. "I know her in real life,' Kremer wrote, and claimed St. Clair's pregnancy was an "open secret." She added: "I've known for awhile too. It appears she was upset about this photo on Valentine's Day. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…"

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, St. Clair's rep, Brian Glicklich, blasted Kremer's claims as "ridiculous and wrong." He said: "Ashley recalls one phone call with Ms. Kremer, years ago, at a brief meeting where she was highly critical of Ms. Kremer’s ideas, and Ms. Kremer appears to be carrying a grudge... There will be a lot of factual material coming out in the weeks ahead and the various fabrications and hallucinations of those with an agenda will be well and truly discredited."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stclairashley/x St. Clair has received disturbing messages from Musk's followers after making the claims.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her stunning claims, St. Clair's has revealed some of Musk's loyals followers have reached out to her with disturbing messages. She said: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore." St. Clair also revealed how difficult it was to hide her secret, and of not of being able to take her son outside.