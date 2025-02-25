EXCLUSIVE: 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Gary Coleman's Widow Insists There Were 'Physical Attacks on Both Ends' During Marriage — As She Furiously Denies Being Behind Actor's Shock Death

In a new interview , Price opens up about her relationship with the late Diff'rent Strokes star and once again defends herself against shock rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gary Coleman's widow, Shannon Price , has revealed there were "physical attacks on both ends" during their marriage , as she continues to shut down accusations she was behind the actor's death .

After being asked if her husband was murdered, Price claimed: "You know... we had our spats like every couple does and yeah there were some physical attacks on both ends, but you know I did not come from a very good upbringing and I feel like sometimes that anger or that physical that did come out was due to that.

"It's not that I wanted that but I think you know with my upbringing there were a lot of triggers that set that."

Price then claimed Coleman was "manic depressive" and added: "... It was both ways. There were times where he threw a paint can at me one time and that's what ultimately ended him in jail. I don't know what set him off. I don't know all the reasonings of his good or bad days because I wasn't in his mind and I can't read his mind."