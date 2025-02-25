EXCLUSIVE: 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Gary Coleman's Widow Insists There Were 'Physical Attacks on Both Ends' During Marriage — As She Furiously Denies Being Behind Actor's Shock Death
Gary Coleman's widow, Shannon Price, has revealed there were "physical attacks on both ends" during their marriage, as she continues to shut down accusations she was behind the actor's death.
In a new interview, Price opens up about her relationship with the late Diff'rent Strokes star and once again defends herself against shock rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After being asked if her husband was murdered, Price claimed: "You know... we had our spats like every couple does and yeah there were some physical attacks on both ends, but you know I did not come from a very good upbringing and I feel like sometimes that anger or that physical that did come out was due to that.
"It's not that I wanted that but I think you know with my upbringing there were a lot of triggers that set that."
Price then claimed Coleman was "manic depressive" and added: "... It was both ways. There were times where he threw a paint can at me one time and that's what ultimately ended him in jail. I don't know what set him off. I don't know all the reasonings of his good or bad days because I wasn't in his mind and I can't read his mind."
Price said: "When he had bad days they were bad days... they were sad heartbreaking days and unfortunately we both had to kind of pay the consequence of the physical of it but we got over it. We're still together, we loved each other through and through.
"If I had to of course I would do it all over again I would do it again..."
In 2010, Coleman was arrested in Utah following reports of a "civil disturbance" at his home. At the time, he was jailed on "suspicion of domestic assault."
Price, 39, then accused her critics of making her out to be "villain," and said: "What people don't understand either is that I was a huge part of his life up until he passed away and all these allegations and all these twists and edits and disclaimers of other people are heartbreaking and they do hurt me..."
All this comes after the release of Peacock's new documentary on the former child star titled GARY, in which they alleged Price was involved in his death.
In an interview with Inside Edition, Price called the accusations "horrible" and declared: "I did not hurt him. I have nothing to hide."
Coleman died in May 2010 at the age of 42 after mysteriously falling inside of his Utah home. The Hollywood star suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was put in a medically-induced coma.
After his condition failed to improve, Price made the decision to take Coleman off life support.
While Price and Coleman divorced just a year after they tied the knot in 2007, the pair shared the home together.
Following his death, Price battled Coleman's family in court for control of his estate.
In her interview with Inside Edition, Price was asked why she didn't "try to help Gary after he fell," to which she replied, "You know, I did help him."
She continued: "I actually had to run around looking for a towel because we didn't have any in the downstairs bathroom.
"What people have to understand and realize is this is the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness."