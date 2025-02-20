'I Did NOT Kill Gary Coleman!': Widow Issues Shocking Plea for Public to Believe She Had Nothing to Do With 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Death — After Documentary Alleged She Was Linked to Tragedy

Although Price and Coleman divorced just a year after they tied the knot in 2007, the former couple shared the home together.

Suspicion surrounding Price and Coleman's death has largely centered on the 911 call she made after his fall, during which she can be heard refusing to listening to the operator's instructions on how to assist the gravely injured action.

In the call, Price told the operator: "No, I can't, it's like all bloody, and I'm not... I'm not trying to… he, he's not with it."

She then defended herself, saying: "I didn't touch him… nothing happened."

Inside Edition's Jim Moret asked Price why she didn't "try to help Gary after he fell," to which she fired back, "You know, I did help him."