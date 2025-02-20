Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gary Coleman

'I Did NOT Kill Gary Coleman!': Widow Issues Shocking Plea for Public to Believe She Had Nothing to Do With 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Death — After Documentary Alleged She Was Linked to Tragedy

Photo of Shannon Price and Gary Coleman
Source: PEACOCK

Gary Coleman's wife insisted she was not involved in the actor's death.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gary Coleman's widow Shannon Price has issued a desperate plea insisting she did not murder her late husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Price addressed claims made by the Diff'rent Strokes star's loved ones in the 2024 Peacock documentary, GARY, in which they alleged she was involved in his 2010 death.

Article continues below advertisement
gary coleman diferent strokes mega
Source: MEGA

Coleman died aged 42 in 2010 after a fall inside the Utah home he shared with wife Shannon Price.

Article continues below advertisement

The 39-year-old widow called the accusations "horrible" during an interview with Inside Edition earlier this week.

She declared: "I did not hurt him. I have nothing to hide."

Coleman died aged 42 in May 2010 after mysteriously falling inside of his Utah home. He suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was put in a medically-induced coma.

After his condition failed to improve, Price made the decision to take Coleman off life support.

Article continues below advertisement
gary coleman peacock
Source: PEACOCK

Price insisted she 'did not hurt' Coleman and had 'nothing to hide.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although Price and Coleman divorced just a year after they tied the knot in 2007, the former couple shared the home together.

Suspicion surrounding Price and Coleman's death has largely centered on the 911 call she made after his fall, during which she can be heard refusing to listening to the operator's instructions on how to assist the gravely injured action.

In the call, Price told the operator: "No, I can't, it's like all bloody, and I'm not... I'm not trying to… he, he's not with it."

She then defended herself, saying: "I didn't touch him… nothing happened."

Inside Edition's Jim Moret asked Price why she didn't "try to help Gary after he fell," to which she fired back, "You know, I did help him."

Article continues below advertisement
gary oldman shannon price nbc
Source: NBC

Price insisted on the 911 call after Coleman's fall that she 'did not touch him.'

Article continues below advertisement

Price added: "I actually had to run around looking for a towel because we didn't have any in the downstairs bathroom.

"What people have to understand and realize is this is the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness."

In the documentary, Price said she was in bed and asked him to make her food after he arrived home from a dialysis treatment. She then claimed she heard a "big loud boom" and when she went to investigate the sound, discovered Coleman on the ground in a pool of blood in their kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement
gary coleman
Source: CBS News/YouTube

Coleman's loved one cast doubt on Price and her involvement in his death in the documentary.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Joan Collins and Percy Gibson

Joan Collins Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Percy Gibson, 60, As They Mark 23rd Anniversary — And After She Reveals She’s on Disgusting, Gas-Inducing Diet to Stay Young at 91

Composite photo of Drake

Truth Revealed Behind Drake's Drone Video After Superstar Shared Clip of Device Whizzing Over His Penthouse As He Kicks Off Global Tour

Article continues below advertisement

Moret noted Coleman's inner circle has "point the finger at" her for being somehow responsible for Coleman's death, to which Price addressed how she felt being painted as the "villain" in the tragic story.

Price said: "When you're pointing the fingers at me, you better make sure your hands are clean."

She further highlighted both the police report on the incident and death certificate showed she did not do anything wrong.

Santaquin Police Chief Dennis Howard previously stated in 2010 that "there was absolutely nothing suspicious about (Coleman's) death" and a criminal investigation was not being opened.

Howard also noted the child star's cause of death was listed as an "accident" on his death certificate.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Coleman's long-time friend and former business manager Dion Mial questioned how he sustained his injuries from a fall due to his height.

Mial said: "We were absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers."

After his death, Price battled Coleman's family in court for control of his estate.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.