'I Did NOT Kill Gary Coleman!': Widow Issues Shocking Plea for Public to Believe She Had Nothing to Do With 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Death — After Documentary Alleged She Was Linked to Tragedy
Gary Coleman's widow Shannon Price has issued a desperate plea insisting she did not murder her late husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Price addressed claims made by the Diff'rent Strokes star's loved ones in the 2024 Peacock documentary, GARY, in which they alleged she was involved in his 2010 death.
The 39-year-old widow called the accusations "horrible" during an interview with Inside Edition earlier this week.
She declared: "I did not hurt him. I have nothing to hide."
Coleman died aged 42 in May 2010 after mysteriously falling inside of his Utah home. He suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was put in a medically-induced coma.
After his condition failed to improve, Price made the decision to take Coleman off life support.
Although Price and Coleman divorced just a year after they tied the knot in 2007, the former couple shared the home together.
Suspicion surrounding Price and Coleman's death has largely centered on the 911 call she made after his fall, during which she can be heard refusing to listening to the operator's instructions on how to assist the gravely injured action.
In the call, Price told the operator: "No, I can't, it's like all bloody, and I'm not... I'm not trying to… he, he's not with it."
She then defended herself, saying: "I didn't touch him… nothing happened."
Inside Edition's Jim Moret asked Price why she didn't "try to help Gary after he fell," to which she fired back, "You know, I did help him."
Price added: "I actually had to run around looking for a towel because we didn't have any in the downstairs bathroom.
"What people have to understand and realize is this is the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness."
In the documentary, Price said she was in bed and asked him to make her food after he arrived home from a dialysis treatment. She then claimed she heard a "big loud boom" and when she went to investigate the sound, discovered Coleman on the ground in a pool of blood in their kitchen.
Joan Collins Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Percy Gibson, 60, As They Mark 23rd Anniversary — And After She Reveals She’s on Disgusting, Gas-Inducing Diet to Stay Young at 91
Moret noted Coleman's inner circle has "point the finger at" her for being somehow responsible for Coleman's death, to which Price addressed how she felt being painted as the "villain" in the tragic story.
Price said: "When you're pointing the fingers at me, you better make sure your hands are clean."
She further highlighted both the police report on the incident and death certificate showed she did not do anything wrong.
Santaquin Police Chief Dennis Howard previously stated in 2010 that "there was absolutely nothing suspicious about (Coleman's) death" and a criminal investigation was not being opened.
Howard also noted the child star's cause of death was listed as an "accident" on his death certificate.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Coleman's long-time friend and former business manager Dion Mial questioned how he sustained his injuries from a fall due to his height.
Mial said: "We were absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers."
After his death, Price battled Coleman's family in court for control of his estate.