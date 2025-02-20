Joan Collins Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Percy Gibson, 60, As They Mark 23rd Anniversary — And After She Reveals She’s on Disgusting, Gas-Inducing Diet to Stay Young at 91

"Happy Anniversary to my beloved hubby – 23 years of wedded bliss," Collins wrote in the caption and added, "All over the world."

The pair said their "I dos" in London on February 17, 2002, in what Collins described as a "proper wedding" followed by a "proper marriage." However, it is not the first time Collins has walked down the aisle.

The star has been married four times before, with her first one being to actor Maxwell Reed in 1952. In 1963, she married actor and singer Anthony Newley before they split in 1971.

Collins' next two marriages were to business man Ron Kass and singer Peter Holm.