Joan Collins Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Percy Gibson, 60, As They Mark 23rd Anniversary — And After She Reveals She’s on Disgusting, Gas-Inducing Diet to Stay Young at 91
Joan Collins is still living it up at age 91, as she was seen on a romantic date in West Hollywood with her 60-year-old husband, Percy Gibson.
The loving couple celebrated their 23rd anniversary at popular celebrity hotspot Craig's, as the iconic actress turned heads with her impressive attire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Collins wore a long white wool coat over a matching knitted jumper and black trousers. The actress added a black and white scarf, sunglasses, and gold jewelry.
The legend's man went the classic route, wearing a black blazer over a white button up shirt, and a pair of khakis.
The public outing comes a few days after Collins took to Instagram to celebrate her marriage by posting various photos from their relationship over the years.
"Happy Anniversary to my beloved hubby – 23 years of wedded bliss," Collins wrote in the caption and added, "All over the world."
The pair said their "I dos" in London on February 17, 2002, in what Collins described as a "proper wedding" followed by a "proper marriage." However, it is not the first time Collins has walked down the aisle.
The star has been married four times before, with her first one being to actor Maxwell Reed in 1952. In 1963, she married actor and singer Anthony Newley before they split in 1971.
Collins' next two marriages were to business man Ron Kass and singer Peter Holm.
Despite their 31-year age gap between Collins and Gibson, the Dynasty star has still found the energy – and the secret – to stay fit and trim after all these years: snacking on two gas-inducing foods ahead of special appearances.
She previously revealed: "Eat boiled eggs and broccoli for three days. If you must snack, more broccoli." However, the Esther and the King star also urged those to keep an eye on how much they're eating.
"I think it's terribly old-fashioned not to pay careful attention to portion size," she said, and added: "You need half the food at 50 that you ate at 25. Half as much again at 75."
While she is all about eating healthy and light, Collins admitted she does not keep herself away from snacks she is fond off.
She said: "I don't deprive myself – I eat chocolates, cookies and nuts."
All this comes after Collins ruffled feathers after she attended a "pre-inauguration celebration" with right-wing pals in celebration of Donald Trump.
In a photo posted by openly conservative actor James Woods, Collins was seen having a "lovely dinner with friends." However, Collins' friendship should not come as a surprise according to a source.
The insider previously said: "To Joan, Donald is not just a former president and soon-to-be MAGA president, but he is also one of her closest lifelong friends.
"She has run in his circle for 40 years, and they have so much love for one another."
They added: "... But it was not only Donald that is a huge part of her life but Donald's ex-wife Ivanna, Ivanka's mom. Joan and Ivanna were so beyond close and remained friends until Ivanna's death.
"Joan was heartbroken when Ivanna passed because she was one of the only people who truly got her. She never let Donald and Ivanna's divorce change her love and respect for each of them."