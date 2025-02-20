Mad Vlad Putin Declares He'll Meet Trump — And Praises Dictator-Loving President After He Was Slated By Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky Over $500Billion Minerals Deal

Zelensky added: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But there is nothing clear here... I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state."

In regard to U.S. talks with Russia, he said: "I believe that the United States helped Putin to break out of years of isolation... All of this has no positive impact on Ukraine."

He additionally said the talks came as a "surprise" to Ukrainian officials and sparked fears across his country, as well as Europe, that Ukraine will be left out of negotiations.