Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Mad Vlad Putin Declares He'll Meet Trump — And Praises Dictator-Loving President After He Was Slated By Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky Over $500Billion Minerals Deal

Split image of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin announced he will meet with Donald Trump, after Volodymyr Zelensky asked the U.S. to be 'more truthful' when addressing the Ukraine war.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vladmir Putin has announced he'll meet with Donald Trump, after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky alleged the U.S. president has been duped by Russian misinformation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Putin called the meeting with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a "first step" to restoring diplomatic relations with the country.

Article continues below advertisement
scientology donald trump ukraine peace talks as vladimir putin
Source: MEGA

Putin said his meeting with Trump will make the 'first step' to 'restore work in various areas of mutual interests.'

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking at a drone factory in Saint Petersburg, Putin said: "I was briefed (on the talks). I rate them highly, there is a result.

"In my opinion, we made the first step to restore work in various areas of mutual interests."

The despot added: "It is impossible to solve many issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, without increasing the level of trust between Russia and the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

Putin's comments followed Zelensky criticizing the Trump administration taking a friendly stance with Russia while he pushed back on several claims the U.S. president made during a press conference earlier this week.

Zelensky expressed he "would like Trump's team to be more truthful" when addressing Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine, including Trump baselessly claiming Ukraine was to blame for the war breaking out in 2022.

He further pushed back on Trump claiming the U.S. has given Ukraine $500billion – and shot down the president suggesting his country could pay back the aid with a minerals exploration deal, which Zelensky said was "not a serious conversation."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump gaza
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed the U.S. has given Ukraine $500billion and suggested a minerals exploration deal to repay the aid.

Article continues below advertisement

Zelensky added: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But there is nothing clear here... I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state."

In regard to U.S. talks with Russia, he said: "I believe that the United States helped Putin to break out of years of isolation... All of this has no positive impact on Ukraine."

He additionally said the talks came as a "surprise" to Ukrainian officials and sparked fears across his country, as well as Europe, that Ukraine will be left out of negotiations.

Article continues below advertisement
russias war ukraine volodymyr zelensky london
Source: MEGA

Zelensky said Trump's proposed deal was 'not a serious conversation.'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Putin claimed Russia was "not imposing anything on anyone."

He added: "We are ready, I have already said this a hundred times – if they want, please, let these negotiations take place. And we will be ready to return to the table for negotiations. No one is excluding Ukraine."

Still, critics and political pundits have raised concerns over Trump's increasingly cozy relationship with Putin, especially given his past praise of the dictator.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Caroline Kennedy, Donald Trump.

Kennedys v Trump! Caroline Kennedy Set for Face Off With The Don Over His Brutal Overhaul of Political Dynasty’s Beloved Ultra-Liberal Cultural Center

Split photo of George Clooney and Donald Trump.

Revealed: George Clooney's Surprise Message to Donald Trump AND the Democrats After Leftie A-Lister Was Hammered With Hate for 'Ousting' Joe Biden From Presidential Race

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin humiliation russian tanks crushed failed counterattack
Source: MEGA

Zelensky said the U.S. has 'helped Putin to break out of years of isolation.'

During a 2022 appearance on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "genius."

He said: "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine – of Ukraine – Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful.

"He used the word 'independent' and 'we're gonna go out and we're gonna go in and we're gonna help keep peace.' You gotta say that's pretty savvy."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.