Truth Revealed Behind Drake's Drone Video After Superstar Shared Clip of Device Whizzing Over His Penthouse As He Kicks Off Global Tour

As the video made its rounds online, eagle-eyed fans were quick to call out the reflection of the apparent drone pilot in the video, prompting calls the video was "staged" to promote the One Dance hitmaker's partnership with gambling website Stake, which was clearly visible on his laptop screen at the start of the video.

One X user replied to the video: "Everyone knows this video is fake and scripted," while a second echoed, "This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this."

A third wrote: "Probably a skit. Y'all know he has a stake deal. Why would someone just know the exact penthouse he lives?"