Truth Revealed Behind Drake's Drone Video After Superstar Shared Clip of Device Whizzing Over His Penthouse As He Kicks Off Global Tour
RadarOnline.com can reveal the strange truth behind a shocking video Drake shared of a drone flying over his penthouse in Sydney, Australia, where his global Anita Max Win Tour is taking place.
The video began by zooming in on the rapper's laptop, which was sitting on a large patio table next to a glass of rosé. As Drake, 38, steps out onto the patio, he spots the device whirling above his table, quickly grabs an orange slide from the floor and hurls the shoe at the drone as it races off.
As the video made its rounds online, eagle-eyed fans were quick to call out the reflection of the apparent drone pilot in the video, prompting calls the video was "staged" to promote the One Dance hitmaker's partnership with gambling website Stake, which was clearly visible on his laptop screen at the start of the video.
One X user replied to the video: "Everyone knows this video is fake and scripted," while a second echoed, "This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this."
A third wrote: "Probably a skit. Y'all know he has a stake deal. Why would someone just know the exact penthouse he lives?"
One X user went as far as taking a screenshot of the video and circled the reflection of a second person seemingly on the balcony operating the drone, adding: "This is a staged video to promote Stake... You can clearly see drone pilot sitting behind the corner. Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting."
Another added: "You know how Drake never looks in the mirror? He doesn't know how reflections work. This ain't even a troll, you can actually see the drone operator in the video."
While most viewers overwhelming agreed the video was a promotional "stunt," some took the video at face value and said it was an "invasion of privacy."
In 2022, the God's Plan rapper inked a $100million deal with Stake, an online crypto gambling site.
As part of his deal, the performer hosts "Drake on Stake" events, during which he live-streams himself placing bets on the site and gives crypto prizers to viewers tuned in to the sessions.
His partnership also reportedly includes social media promotions for the site and exclusive giveaways for fans.
After fans went back and forth online debating the legitimacy of the video, Drake appeared to confirm the video was an ad for Stake when he shared the clip to his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 19.
He captioned the post: "The stakes are high... but so am I."
Followers flooded his comment section with crying laughing emojis, while cracking jokes at his throwing form.
One wrote: "The boomerang throw in Australia is different."
American Cornhole League star Adrian Johnson commented: "Lol bro it might be time you be my cornhole partner for a celebrity match the way that sandal flying through the air."