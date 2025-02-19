Justin Bieber Sparks Major Health Fears as He's Spotted Looking 'So Skinny' and 'Sad' at Wife Hailey's Rhode Event Amid 'Marriage Issues' and 'Diddy' Scandal Rumors
Justin Bieber has sparked major health fears as he was spotted looking super thin at wife Hailey's Rhode event.
RadarOnline.com can report the singer has been leaving fans concerned within the last few weeks due to his appearance amid marriage trouble and Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal rumors.
On Tuesday night, Bieber, 30, made an appearance at his wife's latest Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February 18.
After videos and photos from the event started circulating on social media, Bieber's fans expressed their concern for his appearance.
As seen in one video, the Sorry singer and his model wife were spotted posing together.
Bieber wore just a jersey that showed off his thin arms and very baggy pants.
The model, who just gave birth to their first son together, stunned in a tight leather dress for her event.
One comment read: "Poor Justin looks so sad."
Another wrote: "He looks so awk and uncomfy."
A third user asked: "Is he ok? He looks so sad."
A fourth commented: "He looks so skinny now omg."
Within the last few weeks, the pop singer has sparked major health fears after his recent outings in New York City alongside Hailey.
Bieber was spotted out displaying a "skeletal" appearance, which left fans petrified for his wellbeing.
During one outing in late January, the singer kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the street, and at one point closed his eyes.
After photos circulated from the outing, one fan said: "It sounds like social anxiety, and he looks deeply sad."
A second wrote: "He's looking rough!"
Another added: "He doesn’t look well."
Some have attributed the 30-year-old's disheveled public appearances to his marriage, which sources have claimed is on the rocks mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
But fans aren't the only ones worried about Bieber.
RadarOnline.com sources claimed Baldwin's friends are growing increasingly concerned about Justin's "unacceptable behavior," with some reportedly urging her to leave the musician, who is still struggling to cope with the furore surrounding his links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
As previously reported, Diddy was arrested in September 2024 in New York City on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
He is currently behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is set to start in May 2025.
After the disgraced music mogul's arrest, fans started resurfacing videos and photos when the singer had a close relationship with Combs when he was just a teen – with many critics speculating whether or not he was one of the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged victims.