Justin Bieber Sparks Major Health Fears as He's Spotted Looking 'So Skinny' and 'Sad' at Wife Hailey's Rhode Event Amid 'Marriage Issues' and 'Diddy' Scandal Rumors

RadarOnline.com can report the singer has been leaving fans concerned within the last few weeks due to his appearance amid marriage trouble and Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal rumors.

Justin Bieber has sparked major health fears as he was spotted looking super thin at wife Hailey 's Rhode event.

Some believe Bieber's 'rocky' marriage to wife Hailey is to blame for his appearance.

After videos and photos from the event started circulating on social media, Bieber's fans expressed their concern for his appearance.

On Tuesday night, Bieber, 30, made an appearance at his wife's latest Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February 18.

The couple has been dealing with split rumors for months.

The model, who just gave birth to their first son together , stunned in a tight leather dress for her event.

Bieber wore just a jersey that showed off his thin arms and very baggy pants.

As seen in one video, the Sorry singer and his model wife were spotted posing together.

A fourth commented: "He looks so skinny now omg."

A third user asked: "Is he ok? He looks so sad."

Another wrote: "He looks so awk and uncomfy."

One comment read: "Poor Justin looks so sad."

Within the last few weeks, the pop singer has sparked major health fears after his recent outings in New York City alongside Hailey.

Bieber was spotted out displaying a "skeletal" appearance, which left fans petrified for his wellbeing.

During one outing in late January, the singer kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the street, and at one point closed his eyes.

After photos circulated from the outing, one fan said: "It sounds like social anxiety, and he looks deeply sad."

A second wrote: "He's looking rough!"

Another added: "He doesn’t look well."