EXCLUSIVE: 'Ruthless' Momager Kris Jenner 'Aiming to Rescue Justin Bieber From Torment' – And Make 'Saving Him' a Juicy Storyline to Save Her Sagging Reality Show
Stressed-out рор star Justin Bieber has caught the attention of Kris Jenner in a big way, according to sources who said the crafty Kardashian momager is now plotting to cash in on her old pal's troubles by making them a juicy storyline for her family's reality series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is strug- gling, and she wants to help – but she's also got an agenda," an insider told us. "She's drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings."
As previously reported, sources said the Ghost singer, 30, is haunted by the possibility that he may be forced to testify at the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his jailed former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The hip-hop honcho, 55, insists he's innocent of all charges.
But sources said recovering addict Bieber is frightened that details of his youthful dealings with Combs may go public and wreck his reputation.
"It's not something he wants to talk about, but any time Diddy's name comes up he gets upset," one added.
They added: "People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin's life. It's traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way."
First-time dad Bieber – who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin, 28, in August 2024 – last month shocked friends and fans when he posted a photo of himself taking a hit from a bong, sparking fears that he's once again hooked on weed.
Our insider said: "She is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need.
"Yes, she wants to help Justin. But first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates."