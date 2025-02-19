Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Ruthless' Momager Kris Jenner 'Aiming to Rescue Justin Bieber From Torment' – And Make 'Saving Him' a Juicy Storyline to Save Her Sagging Reality Show

Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is said to be plotting to 'rescue' Justin Bieber – so she can turn his struggles into a juicy storyline for her reality show.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Stressed-out рор star Justin Bieber has caught the attention of Kris Jenner in a big way, according to sources who said the crafty Kardashian momager is now plotting to cash in on her old pal's troubles by making them a juicy storyline for her family's reality series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is strug- gling, and she wants to help – but she's also got an agenda," an insider told us. "She's drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings."

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles are said to have Bieber on edge, but Jenner apparently sees an opportunity for reality TV gold.

As previously reported, sources said the Ghost singer, 30, is haunted by the possibility that he may be forced to testify at the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his jailed former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop honcho, 55, insists he's innocent of all charges.

But sources said recovering addict Bieber is frightened that details of his youthful dealings with Combs may go public and wreck his reputation.

Source: MEGA

Kardashian momager Jenner is eyeing Bieber's struggles as the perfect ratings boost for her show, sources say.

"It's not something he wants to talk about, but any time Diddy's name comes up he gets upset," one added.

They added: "People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin's life. It's traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way."

First-time dad Bieber – who welcomed son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Baldwin, 28, in August 2024 – last month shocked friends and fans when he posted a photo of himself taking a hit from a bong, sparking fears that he's once again hooked on weed.

Source: MEGA

With whispers of Bieber's past with Combs resurfacing, Jenner is said to be plotting to turn the drama into TV magic.

Our insider said: "She is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need.

"Yes, she wants to help Justin. But first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates."

