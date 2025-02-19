How Hollywood 'IT Girl' Ana de Armas Leaving Male A-Listers 'Totally Captivated' is Behind Her Astonishing Rise to Fame — After She Sparked Tom Cruise Dating Rumors With Valentine's Day 'Date'

The 36-year-old is said to not be in a relationship with the Top Gun actor, as she's simply reeling in male A-listers left and right, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ana De Armas had fans buzzing following her public Valentine's Day appearance with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise , but he's just the latest star who has been left completely head over heels for the actress.

The Hollywood actress is leaving male actors all around Hollywood hot and heavy.

Following her appearance with Cruise, a source told The Sun : "Of course Tom Cruise wants to do a movie with her, she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years.

She even found herself in a film with Ben Affleck in 2020's Deep Water – the two were involved afterwards in a short-lived romance.

The No Time to Die actress has crossed paths with many notable stars throughout her career, including James Bond notable Daniel Craig , Ryan Gosling , Chris Evans in Ghosted, and even Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

The star's move to America in 2014 is what really helped her get noticed by the industry's biggest bosses.

Born in Cuba in 1988, de Armas did not have access to Hollywood movies, nor was she able to use a phone or the internet. After deciding to become an actress, she gained recognition due to her role in a popular Spanish TV series named The Boarding School.

"And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."

The source said: "Anna’s been on a rocket ship in the business over the last ten years, primarily due to her easygoing personality and her incredible ability to work with these middle-aged, A-list leading men who just become totally captivated by her.

"You can legitimately call her The Leading Man Whisperer because she connects so well with these men, and some of them are 20 years older than she is.”

She has also been praised by plenty of leading men including Craig, and has been lauded for her easygoing attitude.

The insider said: “Daniel Craig gives Ana a ton of credit for helping him find his comedic footing in Knives Out and I’m sure Tom Cruise wants some of that mojo to rub off on him.”

However, de Armas and Cruise are not set to work together as of yet.